Cairo: Paymob, the leading payment technology provider in the Middle East and North Africa, and Robusta Technology Group (RTG), a regional leader in digital product development, artificial intelligence solutions, and digital transformation, have announced the signing of a strategic partnership. The collaboration aims to establish a joint framework offering integrated solutions that combine digital payments, artificial intelligence, and advanced user experiences, empowering merchants, startups, and enterprises in Egypt and the wider region to accelerate their digital transformation and achieve more efficient growth.

This partnership stems from a shared vision to build an integrated digital ecosystem that supports the expansion of a cashless economy and enhances the readiness of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to transition toward a fully digital environment. The initiative aligns with Egypt’s Vision 2030 and the government’s objectives for digital transformation and financial inclusion.

The partnership is built on a joint strategic framework that merges Paymob’s advanced infrastructure in digital payments with RTG’s extensive expertise in digital transformation, product development, and AI-driven solutions. The collaboration aims to enable businesses to create intelligent digital experiences encompassing payments, automation, and advanced analytics, with seamless integration and rapid deployment. It also supports the regional expansion of both parties, positioning the partnership as a key driver of digital transformation in the region.

Hussein Mohieldin, Chief Executive Officer of Robusta Technology Group, added: “Our partnership with Paymob is a strategic step toward building a unified digital ecosystem that connects AI, payments, and customer experience in one framework. Our goal is not only to accelerate digital transformation but to enable businesses to grow intelligently and efficiently in rapidly evolving markets. This partnership reflects RTG’s commitment to leading the digital transformation journey, from concept to revenue, and from local to regional, affirming our role as a strategic partner in building a more connected digital environment across the region.”

Islam Shawky, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Paymob, stated: “We believe that the integration of fintech and digital transformation represents the true future of business growth in the region. This partnership marks a pivotal step in merging fintech infrastructure with digital product development strategies, delivering a comprehensive experience that combines payments, automation, and AI within a unified ecosystem. Our collaboration with RTG exemplifies the alignment in vision between two leading companies working to empower startups and enterprises to achieve sustainable growth and accelerate their shift toward a digital economy.”

This partnership paves the way for future joint initiatives that integrate AI, payments, and digital experiences, aiming to accelerate the digital transformation of merchants and SMEs and strengthen Egypt’s position as a regional hub for technological innovation and digital advancement.

About Paymob

Paymob is the leading financial services enabler in MENA delivering innovative financial technologies to customers across the region. Its gateway offers more than 50 omnichannel payment solutions and empowers close to 390,000 merchants including local SMEs and regional and global brands like Decathlon, Vodafone, LG, Uber, IKEA, and Shahid with access to innovative financial services.

Paymob was the first fintech company to receive the Central Bank of Egypt’s (CBE) Payments Facilitator license in 2018. The company launched in the UAE in 2022 and received The CBUAE Retail Payment Services License in 2025. Paymob received Saudi Payments PTSP certification in May 2023 enabling it to launch its operation in KSA. In December 2023 Paymob was a granted PSP license in Oman.

The Company is backed by global and regional investors including PayPal Ventures, Global Ventures, Kora Capital, Clay Point Capital, EBRD, Endeavor Catalyst, FMO, BII, Helios Digital Ventures, A15 and Nclude.

More information at www.paymob.com

For press inquiries please contact:

Press@paymob.com

About Robusta Technology Group (RTG)

Robusta Technology Group (RTG) is a tech powerhouse dedicated to driving growth and impact. By combining strategic expertise with operational excellence, RTG delivers a holistic ecosystem that empowers businesses of all sizes to achieve their goals with confidence.

With more than 500 projects delivered for over 250 clients across 7+ countries and 10+ industries, RTG partners with organizations across the MEA region and beyond to build digital customer experiences, establish remote engineering hubs, and create ventures across diverse industries. Serving as both a strategic enabler and a catalyst for community growth, RTG fosters transformation through technology, events, spaces, and content—ensuring business continuity and meaningful, lasting impact.

For more information, visit: www.robustagroup.com

info@robustagroup.com