Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Paymentology, the leading global issuer-processor, has announced the launch of PayCredit, an advanced credit ledger platform designed to help digital banks and financial institutions deliver tailored, feature-rich credit products faster and more efficiently.

The launch comes as the GCC and Saudi Arabia witness rapid growth in digital banking, driven by Vision 2030’s financial sector development program and a growing appetite for flexible credit solutions.

Credit cards remain an essential tool for consumers in managing spending, cash flow, and loyalty programs. However, many legacy systems lack the flexibility required to meet evolving consumer expectations. PayCredit was built from the ground up to address these limitations, offering both revolving and installment credit options, including Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) features that reflect real-world financial behavior.

“We saw that many neobanks and fintechs want to offer credit, but existing systems are either too rigid or rely on outdated infrastructure,” said Rob Macmillan, Group Product Manager at Paymentology. “With PayCredit, we’ve developed a modern, cloud-first credit platform that allows issuers in markets like Saudi Arabia to launch smarter, localized credit products — quickly and without complexity.”

By combining credit ledger management and card issuing capabilities on one platform, PayCredit enables issuers to configure and manage credit programs with greater flexibility — including customized limits, interest rates, billing cycles, and repayment models — all via a secure API. The solution supports Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay, ensuring seamless digital wallet integration for regional users.

Key Features

Built-in billing cycle logic for accurate interest calculation and real-time balance tracking

End-to-end credit configuration including custom limits, rates, and repayment structures

Integrated card issuance with leading digital wallet support

Flexible installments and cashback rewards powered by real-time data

Scalable global platform adaptable to regional regulations

UAT simulation testing for rapid, reliable deployment

“As expectations shift, issuers need infrastructure that can keep pace,” said Jeff Parker, CEO of Paymentology. “PayCredit empowers our clients across Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC to launch and scale credit offerings with full control, agility, and transparency.”

Already deployed by leading digital banks globally, PayCredit enables issuers to enter the credit market without building full-scale lending infrastructure key advantage for Saudi fintechs and neobanks aiming to expand their offerings in alignment with Vision 2030’s digital transformation goals.

About Paymentology

Paymentology is the leading next-generation issuer processor, empowering fintechs, digital banks and retail banks to effortlessly launch and manage innovative payment solutions on a global scale. The company drives greater customer choice and value through easy-to-use, integrated platforms and services that help clients to disrupt the status quo, accelerate time to market, and achieve growth.

With a superior multi-cloud platform offering a vast global footprint, and enhanced real-time data, Paymentology distinguishes itself as a leader in the payments industry. Its team of payments experts, with deep local market knowledge, operates across 60 countries and 14 time zones, providing 24/7 support. Paymentology is deeply committed to expanding financial inclusion globally, changing lives and positively impacting the communities in which it operates.

For more information, visit https://www.Paymentology.com.

Media contact

Becky Sales, PR Manager

Becky.sales@paymentology.com