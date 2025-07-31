Abu Dhabi, UAE: Pay10 the UAE’s first licensed third-party provider (TPP) under the Central Bank of the UAE’s (CBUAE) Open Finance framework, announces it has successfully processed the country’s first live Open Finance transaction in partnership with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), the first certified bank on the Al Tareq platform. This milestone marks the official production launch of the UAE’s regulated Open Finance infrastructure and sets a new benchmark for innovation, interoperability, and regulatory-first digital finance. This is the first of Pay10’s partnerships with banks to operationalize services on the framework.

The transaction was executed on Al Tareq, the CBUAE’s Open Finance platform established under the Financial Infrastructure Transformation (FIT) Programme to enable secure, consent-driven access to financial data and services. With this milestone, Pay10 and ADCB together activate the core promise of Open Finance: seamless, real-time value exchange backed by technical standards and central bank governance.

Harry Gill, Pay10 Chairman stated:

“This is a landmark achievement for financial services in the UAE. As the first licensed TPP to go live in production, Pay10 is proud to pioneer the implementation of Open Finance. Together with our partner ADCB, we’re operationalizing the UAE’s regulatory vision through secure, scalable infrastructure built for a digital-first economy.”

This announcement follows Pay10’s receipt of all three core regulatory authorizations in the UAE:

Open Finance License (Payment Initiation Services)

(Payment Initiation Services) Retail Payment Services & Card Schemes (RPSCS)

Stored Value Facilities (SVF)

With these licenses, Pay10 offers a fully interoperable, digital-first financial services stack governed by the CBUAE. The successful transaction with ADCB is the first of its kind to be conducted under the Central Bank’s regulatory framework and demonstrates end-to-end compliance with Al Tareq’s API and consent protocols.

About Pay10

Pay10 is a leading global Alternative Payment Method (APM) platform that offers a mobile-first solution for instant payments, merchant services, remittances, and real-time cross-border transactions. Designed to support national schemes and digital-first economies, the platform combines stored value, wallet-based transfers, and QR-driven payments into a single, seamless user experience.

Under the leadership of Chairman Prabhpreet Singh Gill (Harry Gill), Pay10 delivers a secure, seamless, and scalable payments ecosystem designed to empower individuals, merchants, and enterprises. Operating in alignment with central bank mandates and national development agendas, Pay10 supports domestic payment schemes and advances financial inclusion across emerging and established markets. Its merchant-centric approach offers lower transaction costs and instant settlements, helping businesses take control of their cash flow. More information at pay10.ae

