Dubai, UAE- Patchi, the iconic name in chocolate gifting, opens the festive season with a grand celebration: the unveiling of its Mercato Mall boutique, now transformed into a contemporary chocolate market, and the launch of its highly anticipated festive collection. With nearly 40 years of legacy in the UAE and a 50-year global heritage, Patchi continues to blend tradition and innovation to craft unforgettable heartmade moments.

At the heart of this festive transformation is the Mercato Mall boutique, where heritage meets creativity. From indulgent drinks at its Chocolate Bar to the debut of the innovative ‘Fait Maison’ Collection, the boutique redefines the chocolate experience for gifting and self-indulgence alike.

A First-of-its-Kind Contemporary Chocolate Experience

Patchi’s Mercato Mall boutique sets a new standard for interactive retail and indulgence. Key features include:

The Chocolate Bar: Enjoy unique drinks infused with Patchi’s signature chocolate and ingredients, from pistachio latte made from their signature pistachio spread, to matcha latte, alongside live chocolate-making demonstrations that transform visits into unforgettable moments.

Interactive Displays: Freestyle setups make shopping personal and intuitive, allowing customers to mix and match assortments for thoughtful gifting or indulgent treats.

'Fait Maison' Collection: Exclusive to Mercato, this line offers premium chocolate couvertures, baking kits, and curated recipes for home bakers, empowering customers to create their own "heartmade moments."

Festive Gifting with a Personal Touch

Commenting on the reopening, Oussama Choucair, CEO of Patchi, remarked,

“The reopening of our Mercato Mall boutique and the launch of our festive collection embody Patchi’s commitment to innovation, heritage, and connection. This season, we invite our customers to experience the magic of chocolate in a space designed to inspire heartmade moments.”

A Vision of the Future: Patchi’s Experience Center

The innovations seen at the Mercato Mall boutique offer a glimpse into the future of Patchi’s brand journey. The upcoming 18,000 sqm Experience Center in the GCC promises a sensory-rich environment that revolutionizes conventional chocolate experiences, offering customers unparalleled opportunities to explore, indulge, and connect.

Visit the newly reopened Mercato Mall boutique to immerse yourself in the chocolate wonderland of Patchi this festive season. Indulge in signature drinks, witness tantalizing live chocolate artistry, and explore the exclusive festive collection and ‘Fait Maison’ offerings. With limited-time creations designed to make your holidays extraordinary, there’s never been a better time to celebrate chocolate with Patchi.

About Patchi:

Patchi is a premium chocolate brand deeply rooted in the UAE's vibrant culture, offering exceptional chocolates and elegant gifting solutions that celebrate moments of joy. Established as a trusted name in the region, Patchi blends tradition and modernity to craft experiences that resonate with Emirati and international customers alike. From boutique innovations to experiential concepts, Patchi continues to elevate chocolate gifting across the UAE, creating timeless connections through quality and creativity.

