Dubai, UAE: SailGP, the world’s most exciting race on water, has announced a new production-based partnership with Strata Manufacturing, a composite aero-structures manufacturing facility wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company, that will see the UAE based firm supply and manufacture key elements of SailGP’s F50 catamarans.

This new partnership between SailGP and Strata expands Mubadala’s existing relationship with SailGP, where it is already a Global Series Partner of the league and is aligned to delivering one of its three partnership pillars; connecting responsible investment with cutting-edge technology and innovation to drive forward new ideas. Mubadala is also the title partner for the upcoming Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix on June 22-23, 2024.

Since commencing production for the first time in 2010, Strata has produced thousands of composite aircraft parts and components for global manufacturers. Strata will manufacture and supply key components for SailGP’s cutting-edge, identical fleet of F50 hydrofoiling catamarans including wing sails, T-rudders and the newly designed T-foils that will be introduced in Season 5.

They will work alongside SailGP Technologies, SailGP’s main manufacturing facility based on the South Coast of England, which will empower the global league to expand the number of international events in its Season 5 calendar and beyond.

The F50’s used by the 10 current teams that compete in the SailGP league, are identical and boast cutting-edge technology, which is a culmination of 10 years of development in high-performance, foiling, multihull racing. The F50s are capable of speeds up to 100 km/h (54 knots / 62 mph).

The new partnership was announced at the Make it in the Emirates Forum (MIITE) in the UAE, an annual event that showcases investment opportunities in the manufacturing and technology within the region.

Ismail Ali Abdulla, Head of UAE Clusters at Mubadala’s UAE Investments Platform and Managing Director of Strata, said: “We are delighted to have Strata support events such as SailGP and demonstrate its expertise in composite aerostructures to foster innovation, technological advancement, and economic diversification in the region. Through this partnership with SailGP we will leverage the manufacturing expertise of one of our key portfolio companies to support this leading global race. We are proud to see the F50 components being produced in the UAE, showcasing our advanced manufacturing capabilities and contributing to the 'Make it in the Emirates' initiative.”

SailGP managing director Andrew Thompson said: “We are excited to extend our partnership with Mubadala to include Strata as our new production partner. This new partnership compliments our existing manufacturing facility – SailGP Technologies – that is now based on the South Coast of England. Our fleet of F50's is an innovative one-design fleet and by extending our manufacturing capabilities in the middle east, it will allow us to continually innovate as well as fully service our existing and new fleet of F50s, especially as we start and end Season 5 in the region."

