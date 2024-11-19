Dubai, UAE: Leading integrated communications agency Seven Media today announced it will help launch premier business reality television series The Final Pitch in the UAE. Seven Media’s Owner, Gregg Fray, has also been named as one of the show’s strategic advisors and on-screen mentors.

Created by leading Asian production house Dragon’s Nest to showcase and empower the next generation of entrepreneurs, The Final Pitch’s unique “Shark Tank-meets-The Apprentice” format aired on CNN in the Philippines for 10 seasons.

The show connects emerging entrepreneurs with investors, providing them with not only funding but also strategic mentorship throughout each season. Since launching, over 350 start-ups have participated, generating millions of US dollars in funding for young entrepreneurs.

Following its success in Asia, the show is now expanding beyond its borders and The Final Pitch: Dubai will be the show’s first edition in the Middle East.

Seven Media will develop and execute the show’s launch in its role as PR partner, identifying key local stakeholders and tailoring the show’s approach to resonate with audiences across the UAE, regionally and across the world. Seven Media’s video content arm, Seven Studios, will provide support when the show goes into production in April 2025.

Seven Owner Gregg Fray will feature in the cast of The Final Pitch: Dubai in the role of PR and Communications Mentor, offering valuable insights and guidance to the start-up contestants. Fray’s mentorship will focus on helping contestants understand the critical role that media exposure, branding, storytelling, and effective communications play in scaling their businesses.

“This partnership is a perfect match for Seven’s mission to drive innovation and growth in the region,” said Fray. “By mentoring contestants and advising them on the crucial role of media, branding, and storytelling, we’re helping to build the next generation of successful entrepreneurs. It’s exciting for us to be part of such a dynamic platform that supports ambitious startups in the Middle East.”

John Aguilar, Chief Exponential Officer at Dragon's Nest, added: “The vision of the UAE aligns perfectly with the vision of The Final Pitch’s mission to foster innovation, entrepreneurship and economic growth.

“Seven’s understanding of local market dynamics will allow us to tailor The Final Pitch’s approach to effectively reach Middle Eastern audiences, increase viewer engagement and build a loyal fanbase. We can’t wait to get started.”