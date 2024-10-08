ParkPoint, the leading parking management and operations firm in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, has announced its participation in Cityscape Global 2024.

This premier real estate event’s second edition will take place from November 11th to 14th at the Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Held under the theme "The Future of Living," Cityscape Global aims to attract significant local and international investment in the real estate sector, driving the creation of innovative and sustainable urban spaces for future generations.

"We are eager to join over 200 exhibitors at this world-renowned event," said Mr. Omar Al Khan, Founder and Managing Partner of ParkPoint. "Cityscape Global provides an invaluable opportunity to engage with the global real estate community, including architects, innovators, artists, interior designers, investors, and government leaders, and we are excited to connect with those who share our commitment to creativity and sustainability."

Mr. Al Khan further added: "Our participation is driven by a desire to exchange knowledge, explore best practices, and discover the latest advancements in real estate development, with a particular focus on parking solutions. Through this major event we aim to elevate our service and operational standards in parking management. This will empower us to further innovate within the parking industry, enhance the value of our clients' real estate assets, and deliver an unparalleled customer experience for all parking users, and solidify our position as a regional and global leader in the parking sector."

Highlighting a key consideration for the Gulf region's real estate developers, Mr. Al Khan emphasized, "It is crucial for developers to recognize the critical role parking plays in all types of properties, from residential buildings and hospitals to shopping malls and airports. Optimizing the design and management of parking facilities and viewing them as revenue-generating assets within a broader investment strategy, can significantly contribute to the overall financial performance of a property. This approach not only benefits individual stakeholders but also has positive implications for the local economy."

About Park Point:

Parkpoint is an integrated parking solutions company operating primarily in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Bahrain with plans to expand into the rest of the Gulf countries, and provides innovative solutions in the field of parking management, valet parking and car wash, ensuring improved revenues for parking owners and increasing efficiency while providing a range of distinctive services to users such as providing them with digital payment options, the opportunity to book, and information about parking under one platform.