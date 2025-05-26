Parkin Company PJSC (“Parkin” or “the Company”), the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai, announces the expansion of its parking portfolio with the introduction of new public parking zones in Mirdif, effective Monday, 26 May 2025. This initiative is in line with the Company’s commitment to enhancing accessibility, improving the availability of parking, and supporting efficient traffic flow in high-demand neighbourhoods.

As part of this rollout, public parking tariffs will apply to the following newly designated zones in Mirdif:

Zone 251C – On-street parking

– Zone 251D – Off-street parking

These areas are located within commercial and high-density locations in Mirdif and have been identified as requiring regulated parking due to sustained demand throughout the day.

Tariff Details

Parking will be charged from Monday to Saturday, 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM, with free parking on Sundays and official public holidays. The tariff structure is differentiated based on parking type (on-street vs off-street), parking duration, and whether the service is used during peak or off-peak hours, as defined below:

Parking Duration Zone 251C – On-street Zone 251D – Off-street 1 hour AED 4 (Peak) / AED 2 (Off-Peak) AED 4 (Peak) / AED 2 (Off-Peak) 2 hours AED 8 / AED 5 AED 8 / AED 4 3 hours AED 12 / AED 8 AED 12 / AED 5 4 hours AED 16 / AED 11 AED 16 / AED 7 24 hours — AED 20 (flat rate)

Note: 24-hour parking is available only in off-street Zone 251D.

Peak Hours:

8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Off-Peak Hours:

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

8:00 PM – 10:00 PM

This initiative is part of Parkin’s broader strategy to implement a Variable Pricing Tariff Policy, which reflects demand-responsive pricing to manage parking occupancy more effectively. These measures help maintain optimal turnover of parking spaces in key areas and align with international best practices in urban mobility management.

All parking zones will be clearly marked with signage displaying applicable tariffs and operational hours. For ease of access, full information is also available via the Parkin mobile app, website, and official social media channels.

About Parkin Company PJSC

With a unique blend of operational excellence, technological know-how and enforcement capability spanning almost three decades, Parkin Company PJSC is the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in the Emirate of Dubai, operating approximately 200k paid parking spaces. Parkin has a monopoly on Dubai’s on and off-street paid public parking market and a leading share of the total on and off-street paid parking market.

Under a 49-year Concession Agreement with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Parkin has the exclusive right to operate a portfolio of public on and off-street parking (180k spaces) as well as public multi-storey car parking facilities (3k spaces). Parkin also operates certain developer-owned parking facilities through partnership agreements across the Emirate (20k spaces). Additional revenue streams include enforcement, the issuance of seasonal permits, parking reservations and other commercial activities.

By deploying state of the art digital payment solutions and intelligent parking management systems that utilise artificial intelligence and big data analysis, Parkin’s customers successfully conducted 95m parking transactions during 9M 2024.

Dubai's parking operations were established in 1995 under the Dubai Municipality, before becoming part of the RTA in 2005. In December 2023, Parkin Company PJSC was established through the issuance of Law No. 30 of 2023, successfully completing its initial public offering (IPO) on the Dubai Financial Market in March 2024.