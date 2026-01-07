Parkin Company PJSC (“Parkin” or the “Company”), Dubai’s leading provider of paid public parking facilities and services, has entered into an operational parking management agreement with Spinneys and Waitrose to implement its advanced parking solutions across six selected retail locations in Dubai.



Under the agreement, Parkin will manage and operate the designated facilities, leveraging its proven technology and operational expertise to reduce congestion and optimise parking efficiency for shoppers. Customers will benefit from two hours of complimentary parking, with an hourly tariff applicable thereafter, to help maintain space availability for other visitors.



All six locations(1) will feature Parkin’s cutting-edge parking management technology, including automated access control and seamless enforcement solutions. These locations will be further integrated with the Parkin mobile application, enabling customers to conveniently manage their parking experience directly through their mobile telephone.



Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, commented:

“Through this agreement with Spinneys and Waitrose, we are advancing our commitment to creating a more seamless and convenient shopping experience across Dubai. By providing two hours of complimentary parking and utilising our advanced parking solutions, we’re delivering a smoother and more efficient mobility experience at key retail destinations. Parkin remains committed to pioneering innovative, customer-focused solutions that optimise parking management, improve accessibility and shape the future of urban transport across the UAE.”



Sunil Kumar, CEO of Spinneys, said:

“Ensuring easy, reliable access to our stores is a vital part of delivering a great shopping experience for every customer. Partnering with Parkin allows us to enhance traffic flow and parking management at some of our busiest locations, making visits smoother and more convenient for all shoppers. By combining Parkin’s smart technology with our commitment to service, we are improving accessibility and helping customers enjoy a more seamless journey to and from our stores.”



(1) Spinneys branches: Trade Center Road, Al Karama, Motor City, Al Meydan, Umm Suqeim. Waitrose branches: Motor City, Al Thanya



IR and Media Enquiries

For more information, please visit www.parkin.ae or contact:

Parkin Investors

max.zaltsman@parkin.ae



Parkin Media

reem.abdalla@parkin.ae

Spinneys Media

communications@spinneys.com



About Parkin Company PJSC

With a unique blend of operational excellence, technological know-how and enforcement capability spanning almost three decades, Parkin Company PJSC is the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in the Emirate of Dubai, with a portfolio of approximately 219k paid parking spaces, as at 9M 2025.



Parkin has a dominant position in relation to Dubai’s on and off-street paid public parking market and a leading share of the overall paid parking market. Under a 49-year Concession Agreement with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Parkin has the exclusive right to operate a portfolio of public on and off-street parking (c.192k spaces) as well as public multi-storey car parking facilities (c.4k spaces). Parkin also operates certain developer-owned parking facilities through partnership agreements across the Emirate (c.23k spaces) and provides barrierless, ticketless parking on behalf of Majid Al Futtaim across two malls. Additional revenue streams include enforcement, the issuance of seasonal permits, parking reservations and other commercial activities.



By deploying state of the art digital payment solutions and intelligent parking management systems that utilise artificial intelligence and big data analysis, Parkin’s customers successfully conducted 104m parking transactions in 9M 2025.

Dubai's parking operations were established in 1995 under the Dubai Municipality, before becoming part of the RTA in 2005. In December 2023, Parkin Company PJSC was established through the issuance of Law No. 30 of 2023, successfully completing its initial public offering (IPO) on the Dubai Financial Market in March 2024.



About Spinneys

Spinneys’ story started in 1961 when the first grocery store opened in Al Nasr Square, Dubai. It has since grown to become the leading premium fresh food retailer in the region, with 91 stores (79 owned and 12 operated, including Waitrose) across the UAE, Oman and Saudi Arabia. Much loved by expats and locals in the region, Spinneys enjoys a well-deserved reputation for forward thinking, keeping pace with changes in cooking trends and the emergence of new products worldwide. Today, Spinneys has built a name for supplying top-quality produce and offering an elevated level of customer service. Food quality, safety and freshness have always been at the forefront of the Company’s ethos – just one reason the Spinneys brand is defined as ‘The fresher experience’.

