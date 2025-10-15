Parkin Company PJSC (“Parkin” or the “Company”), Dubai’s leading provider of paid public parking facilities and services, has signed a strategic agreement with Dubai Taxi Company PJSC (“Dubai Taxi” or “DTC”), the leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions, to advance sustainable urban mobility and strengthen support services for taxi operations across the Emirate.

Under the agreement, Parkin will allocate dedicated taxi parking spaces in high-demand and congested areas, particularly near major events and exhibitions, while introducing specific rest areas within parking zones to enhance driver comfort and well-being. Rapid electric vehicle (EV) chargers will also be deployed at key locations to support the transition to sustainable taxi fleets.

The collaboration extends beyond physical infrastructure. Both companies will share data to identify high-demand charging and parking spots, optimize operational efficiency, and co-develop innovative mobility solutions. The partnership also opens opportunities for joint investments and potential ventures in technology and smart mobility services, reflecting a forward-looking approach to Dubai’s transport ecosystem.

Furthermore, the agreement focuses on enhancing customer experience by delivering value-added services that improve convenience for taxi passengers and elevate the reputation of both companies. Dubai Taxi will also integrate Parkin’s Business Wallet to streamline parking payments across its fleet.

Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, commented: “This agreement reflects Parkin’s commitment to driving Dubai’s smart city and sustainability agenda by creating intelligent, customer-focused parking solutions that also prioritise driver welfare. By partnering with Dubai Taxi Company, we are combining expertise in parking operations and mobility services to introduce integrated solutions that support the Emirate’s growing demand for efficient, sustainable, and technology-enabled urban transport. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks for customer experience, operational efficiency, and smart mobility in Dubai.”

Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Company, commented: "Dubai Taxi Company’s partnership with Parkin marks another important milestone in DTC’s journey toward smart, sustainable mobility. By integrating advanced parking and charging infrastructure with our expanding fleet operations, we are enhancing driver welfare, operational efficiency, and customer convenience. The collaboration reflects our shared commitment to supporting Dubai’s vision for a connected, technology-driven transport ecosystem and reinforces DTC’s role as a key enabler of the Emirate’s sustainability and smart city goals.”

IR and Media Enquiries

For more information, please visit www.parkin.ae / https://www.dubaitaxi.ae/ or contact:

Investors:

max.zaltsman@parkin.ae

Media:

reem.abdalla@parkin.ae

DTC Media:

Fiona.dcunha@dtc.gov.ae

About Parkin Company PJSC

With a unique blend of operational excellence, technological know-how and enforcement capability spanning almost three decades, Parkin Company PJSC is the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in the Emirate of Dubai, with a portfolio of approximately 212k paid parking spaces, as at H1 2025.

Parkin has a dominant position in relation to Dubai’s on and off-street paid public parking market and a leading share of the overall paid parking market. Under a 49-year Concession Agreement with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Parkin has the exclusive right to operate a portfolio of public on and off-street parking (c.189k spaces) as well as public multi-storey car parking facilities (c.3k spaces). Parkin also operates certain developer-owned parking facilities through partnership agreements across the Emirate (c.20k spaces) and provides barrierless, ticketless parking on behalf of Majid Al Futtaim across two malls. Additional revenue streams include enforcement, the issuance of seasonal permits, parking reservations and other commercial activities.

By deploying state of the art digital payment solutions and intelligent parking management systems that utilise artificial intelligence and big data analysis, Parkin’s customers successfully conducted 70m parking transactions in H1 2025.

Dubai's parking operations were established in 1995 under the Dubai Municipality, before becoming part of the RTA in 2005. In December 2023, Parkin Company PJSC was established through the issuance of Law No. 30 of 2023, successfully completing its initial public offering (IPO) on the Dubai Financial Market in March 2024.

About Dubai Taxi Company

DTC was recognised as a public joint stock company under Law No. (21) of 2023. The Company is a leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions in Dubai, operating a fleet of more than 10,000 vehicles, including more than 6,200 taxis. DTC was established in 1994 to operate a fleet of taxis and has since expanded to offer an extensive range of integrated mobility solutions across four key business lines: taxis, VIP limousines, buses and last mile delivery bike services. DTC is the number one taxi operator by fleet size in Dubai with approximately 45% market share. In 2024, the Company's taxis and limousines completed 49 million trips.