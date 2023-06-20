Thakher Development Company, the master developer of the master plan and infrastructure of Thakher Makkah project, announced that the ‘Park Inn by Radisson’ hotel has obtained the Hajj permit, enabling it to operate and welcome pilgrims during the Hajj season 1444 AH (2023).

Thakher Makkah project is located approximately 1 km from the Grand Mosque (Haram) and a few kilometres away from the holy sites of Muzdalifah, Mina and Arafat.

The ‘Park Inn by Radisson’ is a modern international hotel located in the Thakher Makkah project. With a capacity to host approximately 350 guests, this hotel offers state-of-the-art facilities and a contemporary design that is perfectly suited for the Hajj experience. It provides a tranquil environment for guests to relax, focus on their worship, and enjoy top-notch services tailored to the needs of Al Rahman guests.

Eng. Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Aboudi, the CEO of Thakher Development Company, expressed his happiness as the ‘Park Inn by Radisson’ Thakher Makkah Hotel received the permit to host pilgrims during the Hajj. He also expressed his pride in the role of Thakher Makkah in serving pilgrims and guests from around the world this year, with an expected number of over two million pilgrims this season. He commented: “This achievement marks a significant milestone for the Thakher Makkah project, which holds great importance as a prominent tourist destination in the Holy City.”

Eng. Al-Aboudi, continued: “Welcoming pilgrims at Thakher Makkah Hotels this year demonstrates the important role Thakher Makkah’s project plays as a contributor to Saudi Arabia's ambitious Vision 2030, which aims to host 30 million Umrah performers and six million pilgrims by 2030.”

Among the international hotels in the Thakher Makkah, there are the Radisson Hotel, the Park Inn by Radisson, and the Novotel Hotel, the largest in the world in terms of rooms number.

The project is spanning over an area of 320,000 sqm. Upon completion, it will include about 100 land plots of various uses for hotels, residential, commercial, and service-related areas. Residential and hotel apartments units will be available in various categories, and the units will be also available for ownership.

Thakher Makkah by Thakher Development Company is one of the largest and most important projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's vision aims to change the real estate development scene in the Holy City of Makkah by contributing to the city's sustainable development and becoming the preferred destination for visitors.

Thakher Makkah project, valued at 26 billion Saudi riyals, will provide 15,000 direct and 18,000 indirect jobs. The project partakes in achieving the objectives of Vision 2030 by enhancing the services provided to pilgrims and enriching their experience. It also aims to promote the city's real estate and economic development and enable those wishing to own a unique property in an integrated community with a vibrant and safe environment, proximity to the Great Mosque, and valuable services.