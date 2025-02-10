Cairo, Egypt – In a move aimed at supporting the arts, enhancing sustainability, and promoting innovation, PARAGON, a leading Egyptian company in the real estate development sector, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Darb 1718 Contemporary Arts Center to become its strategic partner. The agreement was signed during the "Something Else: Symposium,” held from February 9 to 22, 2025. This year's Symposium, a precursor to the 4th Edition of Something Else, focuses on the concept of emancipation through creating a space for inquiry, reflection, friction, and expression, bringing together 44 artists and 10 curators from 15 countries around the world.

This partnership stems from PARAGON’s commitment to developing sustainable creative spaces, enhancing community engagement, and supporting human advancement. PARAGON will provide long-term support for the "Something Else" Contemporary Arts Festival, hosted by Darb 1718. This initiative aligns with Paragon's vision, which places creative innovation at the heart of its projects. The company is constantly working to create dynamic environments that support creators from diverse communities. Additionally, this partnership promotes community connectivity, a core value for Paragon, through providing platforms to support local art and culture, which enhances the role of the arts in achieving sustainable development.

Commenting on the partnership, Eng. Bedeir Rizk, CEO of PARAGON Developments and Managing Partner of Al Bedeir Construction, said: “At Paragon, we believe that art and culture are not just tools for expression, but driving forces for change and progress. Through this partnership with Darb 1718, we continue our commitment to creating environments that stimulate innovation, support connectivity between diverse communities, and promote sustainability as an integral part of the future of real estate development, ensuring human advancement in all its forms. This step reflects our ambition to build spaces that are not just for work, but that inspire, connect, and make a tangible impact on society.”

For his part, visual artist Moataz Nasr El-Din, founder of Darb 1718, stated: “Our vision at Darb 1718 revolves around creating tangible societal change and expanding horizons through inspiration and education, both for artists and the broader community. Our mission is to foster the contemporary art movement in Egypt by providing a platform that supports, cultivates, and sustains the local burgeoning art scene and connects it with the international context. This partnership with Paragon is a new step toward achieving this vision, as it will allow us to enhance the impact of art and support it with greater resources and potential, enabling it to play its role in shaping and advancing societal consciousness.”

This partnership reflects Paragon’s deep commitment to preserving cultural heritage and promoting artistic expression as part of its comprehensive vision for human and societal development. Through its collaboration with Darb 1718, Paragon reaffirms its strong belief in the role of art in building more aware and creative communities, where innovative architectural design intersects with the arts to create a sustainable environment that enriches the cultural scene. Darb 1718 is one of Egypt's leading cultural platforms, dedicated to supporting the contemporary art movement and offering cultural and educational programs that inspire both artists and audiences alike, making it a key partner in Paragon’s ambitious vision to empower communities and foster creativity.

About Paragon Developments:

Paragon Real Estate Development is a leading Egyptian company in the real estate development sector, with a strong focus on innovation and sustainable development. Paragon is distinguished by its vast experience in the real estate sector and its proven track record of accomplishments. The company is particularly committed to supporting culture and the arts and contributing to the development of sustainable communities. The company delivered its "Paragon 1" project in the Financial District of the New Administrative Capital, which will be up and running by 2025, with 80% of the project's sales coming from abroad, reflecting the company's strategic focus on attracting foreign investors and expatriates. Paragon has launched three projects in the Egyptian market with a total built-up area of 120,000 square meters, aiming to reach a developed area of 1 million square meters by 2025