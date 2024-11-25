One Central is in RAK Central and enjoys an ideal location close to Marjan Island, home to the world’s largest Wynn Casino

Dubai, UAE: Pantheon Development – a leading Dubai-based real estate developer – is celebrating the incredible success of its launch event for One Central in RAK Central, the company’s latest mixed-use project located in the heart of Ras Al Khaimah.

There were over 3,500 broker registrations in the run up to the event, which was held at the Coca Cola arena – underscoring Ras Al Khaimah’s growing appeal as a destination for world-class living and investment.

With a total sale value of approximately AED 1 billion, One Central is poised to become a landmark development in Ras Al Khaimah. It covers an impressive 450,000 sq. ft. and features 312 residential apartments, a Grade A office building, and hotel apartments, all designed to offer an unmatched living experience surrounded by world-class amenities.

One Central is designed to cater to a diverse range of lifestyles and offers a mix of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, with select two-bedroom units featuring exclusive amenities such as an attached pool. The development also features an infinity rooftop pool, sky lounge, jogging track, cinema, and a dedicated dog park.

Residents will enjoy fantastic leisure options just minutes away, including Al Hamra Village, Al Hamra Golf Club, and the Wynn Resort, along with unobstructed views of the sea and expansive natural landscapes.

Positioned within RAK Central – a hub for tourism, leisure, and real estate – One Central boasts an ideal location just six minutes from the iconic Marjan Island with its pristine beachfront.

“We’re truly thrilled by the success of the One Central launch event, and I think we can all see the growing global interest in Ras Al Khaimah as an investment hotspot,” said Kalpesh Kinariwala, Founder of Pantheon Development.

“We are incredibly proud to bring this innovative development to life and contribute to the ongoing growth and transformation of RAK Central and the wider emirate.”

Pantheon Developments is now open for bookings from all investors, with the first phase anticipated for completion in Q4 2027

About Pantheon Development

Founded by Kalpesh Kinariwala, Pantheon Development has established itself as a leader in the affordable luxury real estate market. With a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and quality, Pantheon Development is dedicated to creating environments that reflect the evolving needs of modern communities, contributing to the growth and dynamism of Ras Al Khaimah and beyond.

Website: https://www.pantheondevelopment.ae

Arjun Tyagi

Account Manager - Public Relations

Contact: +971 55 663 0348

Email: Arjun@publshme.com