Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa (PMMAF) restated its commitment to MEA market expansion and consumer wellbeing at its regional convention, held in Dubai, that unveiled the brand’s new global motto - “Live Your Best”. The new slogan embodies Panasonic’s commitment to providing solutions that make life simpler, safer, healthier, and more enjoyable for the customers helping them to live their best.

Meanwhile, the brand will focus on expanding its regional market share to cater to the evolving customer demands with solutions that make homes, public premises, and businesses a healthy and convenient ecosystem. The convention attended by over 190 business associates from over 24 countries and media, laid down the brand’s plans for the new financial year and shared the business highlights for the year 2021. Panasonic registered 119% sales vs 2020 for its Health and Hygiene related consumer appliances and 106% sales vs 2020 for the B2B solution business.

Aligned with the brand’s new commitment, the event was themed “Wellbeing for Life” focused on bringing a sense of balance and wellbeing to everyone’s lives by bestowing enhanced health and hygiene. Panasonic plans to introduce a lineup of 64 new products to support this mission in 2022.

Some of the new unique products with superior technologies and Japanese excellence were spotlighted at the event. Key highlights amongst many were the Nanoe-X Air conditioners which can inhibit pathogenic microorganisms (bacteria, fungi, and viruses) and allergens. The ACs will not only cool and heat the surroundings but also clean the indoor air, offering 24-hour protection to keep living spaces fresh and clean, so consumers can benefit from a healthier life.

Another innovative clean air solution is ziainoTM that uses high degree of sterilizing and deodorizing power of sodium hypochlorite to effectively sanitize the environment. Ideal for the hygiene of different venues, including restaurants, hotels, hospitals, clinics, laboratories, elderly hostels, schools, offices, pet shops, fitness centres and shopping malls.

New Abaya Wash washing machines were positioned as distinctive hygiene systems that protect families by eliminating 99.99%* of bacteria from the clothes while washing. * Certified by CVC testing Technology Co. Ltd; Test Report number: WTS2021-17186/17119/17120-2/17120/17186-2 “Antibacterial and cleaning function for household and similar electrical appliances-Particular requirements for electric washing machine

The brand also emphasized on nutrition and food hygiene through its latest “Nutri TaFreez” refrigerator series that feature speedy freezing technology specifically for preserving nutrients of meats stored in the freezer. To further support health and wellbeing, Panasonic encourages home cooking for its consumers by introducing new kitchen appliances line up such as Kitchen Machine, Bread Maker and more appliances that enrich cooking experience.

Also introduced at the event was the brand’s latest ‘tenant solution’ to facilitate health, safety and convenience empowered by Panasonic IPRO’s AI Occupancy Detection and IoT-enabled control panel (Wall-I). The game-changing solution will help people check congestion levels in common areas of private or public spaces making indoor environments healthier to be in.

Speaking at the event, Hiroyuki Shibutani, Managing Director, PMMAF said, “At Panasonic, we are determined to make contributions to improving everyday life with solutions that make life simpler and more convenient with products that cater to a changing society. With more and more people giving importance to health, hygiene and wellbeing, as we come out of the pandemic, we are committed to becoming a brand that provides the solutions that satisfy this demand. We aim to transform into a brand that stays close to its customers and is supported by society through taking action against the issues they face both today and in the future.”

“One of the ways we are doing this is by conveying our purpose of "achieving an ideal society with affluence both in matter and mind," which was set forth by our founder Konosuke Matsushita. Hence, we have adopted “Live Your Best”, as our brand slogan which expresses this exact purpose.” He added.

The brand has implemented the Holding Company structure from April 2022, to improve the competitiveness of various industries it serves, such as automotive, manufacturing, homes, smart cities, supply chain etc. Under this transformation, the brand is refocusing its efforts to enhance sustainability at its facilities and through research and development of energy-efficient products targeting net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050. Through the initiative called “Panasonic GREEN IMPACT”, the brand will work towards this goal to realize a sustainable global environment.

Shibutani also reiterated the brand’s commitment to the region and commented, “Over the years Middle East region has witnessed sustained growth across industries. Riding along with this dynamically growing market we aim to align our strategies and offer the widest product portfolio in both consumer and business segments to cater to regional demands. To rejuvenate our brand, we will launch focused marketing campaigns.”

The brand, which became one the first to introduce digital warranty and smart app services last year in line with the digitization momentum during Covid-19, plans to introduce several flagship models that cater to regional consumer demand.

In line with its “Wellbeing for Life” theme, Panasonic showcased its expansive range of products in the Audio Video, Home Appliances, Health & Beauty, Systems Solutions and Communications and the Eco Solutions categories.

