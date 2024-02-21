Kuwait: Alshaya Group in association with the Public Authority of Manpower (PAM) in Kuwait, recently recognised over 30 interns who successfully completed their winter internship at the company.

The one-month programme that ran for four weeks from 7th January to 1st February, witnessed the participation of young students who received training at popular brands across various locations including H&M, KidZania, Harvey Nichols Kuwait, Pottery Barn and the Head Office.

This was the second winter programme for the company where Kuwaiti students received hands-on professional training and intensive insight into all aspects of store operations, including sales, promotions, customer service, merchandising and stock management – ideal preparation for those interested in a career in retail.

“The design of PAM internships revolves around offering practical learning experiences to the youth of Kuwait, with the intent of uplifting their skillsets and readying them for their professional endeavors. We have been partnered with PAM for internship opportunities since 2007 and looking forward to our continued partnership to ensure that we are promoting the work culture in the private sector, and particularly the retail industry among nationals in Kuwait” said Khaled Albusairi -Recruitment Manager of People Division – Alshaya Group, who led the internship project at Alshaya.

“Our association with Alshaya Group represents a continuous relationship based on supporting Kuwaiti youth by providing training opportunities to guide them towards working in the private sector and determining the course of their future through many initiatives. One of the most prominent goals of our partnership with Alshaya is to give students practical experience by engaging them in the work environment and learning about the work mechanism within the different departments,” said Najat Al-Yousef, Deputy Director General for The Public Authority of Manpower.

Every year, Alshaya collaborates with Kuwaiti government bodies to offer retail internships to local students. These programs complement university education with practical experience, fostering future retail professionals.

About Alshaya Group

Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned enterprise, first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of well-loved international brands to customers,

Alshaya Group’s portfolio extends across MENA, Türkiye and Europe, with thousands of stores, cafes, restaurants and leisure destinations, as well as a large scale online and digital business.

Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, Home Furnishings and Leisure & Entertainment, Alshaya Group colleagues are united by a commitment to authentically deliver great customer service and brand experiences.

Fresh, modern and relevant, Alshaya’s constantly evolving portfolio reflects the choices and lifestyle of its customers. From flagship stores and restaurants in prestige malls, through to local coffee shops, drive-thrus and online, Alshaya Group brings customers the brands they love in the places they want to be. Brands such as Starbucks, H&M, Mothercare, Debenhams, American Eagle Outfitters, P.F. Chang’s, The Cheesecake Factory, The Body Shop, M.A.C, Victoria’s Secret, Boots, Pottery Barn and KidZania.

Learn more about Alshaya Group at www.alshaya.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.