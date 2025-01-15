Cairo – Today marks an exciting milestone in the digital content industry with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Palm Hills, ievents, Tayarah and DigiSay Group, the creators of the Content Player Awards (CPA).

The CPA is set to debut in partnership with Palm Hills, emphasizing its commitment to innovation and community building while highlighting its belief in empowering creativity, building connections, and enhancing the experience of modern living.

The grand event will take place at Palm Hills, starting with "The Playground" a two days interactive forums and workshops featuring the top figures in the industry at Badya—a city that embodies curiosity and celebrates diverse cultures. Badya’s forward-thinking approach makes it the perfect venue to host the CPA, offering a distinctive experience that reflects creativity and forward-thinking vision. The festivities will conclude in the Content Player Awards (CPA) itself, a grand event gathering media, key opinion leaders, celebrities, and renowned figures from diverse sectors.

During the partnership signing event with Palm Hills, it was highlighted that The CPA aims to support and elevate the skills of digital content creators across a variety of categories, aligning with Palm Hills’ values of fostering communities, driving innovation, and transforming living experiences.

It is worth mentioning that ievents, Tayarah and DigiSay Group announced earlier that the Content Player Awards (CPA) is a pioneering initiative dedicated to celebrating and advancing the creator economy as a transformative sector driving cultural, social, and economic value, particularly in the Arab world. By addressing the unique challenges and opportunities in this fast-growing ecosystem, CPA aims to be the region’s leading platform for empowering creators, brands, platforms, and stakeholders to collaborate, innovate, and scale their impact. The initiative is committed to fostering a sustainable creator economy through education, community building, and highlighting the role of creators as key drivers of digital transformation and cultural storytelling.