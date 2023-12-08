Dubai, UAE – The brand-new Palace Dubai Creek Harbour is set to open soon with the final touches taking place around this greatly anticipated waterfront haven as we speak. The final Emaar Hospitality Group’s hotel project in the Dubai Creek Harbour neighbourhood, this five-star hotel is built on the creek’s shoreline, with unhindered waterfront views and a glittering cityscape highlighting the Dubai Skyline from a new angle.

Dubai Creek Harbour is an ultra-modern waterfront neighbourhood situated along the historic Dubai Creek and connected to Dubai’s main roads by three bridges. Designed with pedestrian-friendly streets, the area features over 500,000 sqm of parks & open spaces as well as a stunning promenade overlooking the city’s skyline and the creek. Soon-to-become an island, the heart of Dubai Creek Harbour boasts an evergreen central park, a beautiful marina, a yacht club, the viewing point and selection of hotels and dining venues for guests to enjoy the breathtaking views from.