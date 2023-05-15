Dons the purple ribbon for the 2nd consecutive year to raise awareness on Peripheral Neuropathy, a condition significantly underdiagnosed and undertreated in Asia, Middle East & Africa

UAE – P&G Health, the health care division of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) makers of Neurobion, announced its ‘Put Life Back in Your Hands’ campaign for the second consecutive year commemorating Neuropathy Awareness Week 2023 across 18 countries in Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Peripheral neuropathy (PN) is a chronic clinical condition, wherein the peripheral nervous system is damaged, affecting 34–35% of UAE population with diabetes9. Symptoms of peripheral neuropathy include numbness, tingling, prickling, and burning sensations in the hands and feet. Sufferers of PN report impacts on their quality of life including reduced physical abilities and poor sleep.

With diabetes mellitus being the leading cause[1] of PN, the increasing prevalence of PN is closely linked to the rise in the number of diabetic patients. The total number of diabetes patients in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa is forecast to reach 603 million by 20452, with an estimated 50% of diabetic patients are developing Peripheral Neuropathy during their life. Besides diabetes mellitus, aging, alcoholism, and B vitamins deficiencies are other high-risk factors leading to peripheral nerve damage.

Tarek Abdelaziz, General Manager at P&G Health, Middle East said, “Neuropathy can significantly impact a person's quality of life and lead to serious complications if left untreated. For the second consecutive year, P&G Health – a global leader in Nerve Health - is donning the purple ribbon for ‘Neuropathy Awareness Week’ to raise awareness about the condition. Through an activation at public places such as hospitals, and malls in UAE, our goal is to help individuals recognize symptoms of peripheral neuropathy and seek timely appropriate treatment. We believe that by working together, we can make a significant impact on the lives of those affected by this condition.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Symptoms of Peripheral Neuropathy (PN) are often misinterpreted by primary care physicians as many patients have difficulty in describing their symptoms, and therefore are not treated correctly3.

Patients are often not aware of symptoms and their association with nerves or ignore them. A recent survey indicated that up to 57% of type 2 diabetic patients were undiagnosed with painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy4.

If PN is not diagnosed early and treated timely, it may progress into neuropathic pain which significantly impacts quality of life, social life and working life5.

Painful diabetic PN is significantly associated with disruptions in employment status and work productivity. Of working patients, 59% reported being less productive at work 6.

Vitamin B1, B6, and B12 play essential roles in the maintenance of a healthy nervous system. Vitamin B1 provides energy to the nerves, vitamin B6 helps with signal transmission in nerves, while vitamin B12 helps with neuronal regeneration.

NEW RESEARCH STUDY

P&G Health is committed to initiate and support research in the area of nerve health and peripheral neuropathy.

An in-vitro study initiated by P&G Health found that neuronal health, as defined by cell viability, neurite growth and the generation of a healthy neurite network significantly improves when nerve cells were grown under vitamins B1, B6, and B128.

In the absence of B vitamins, cell viability was impaired and thus neurite growth at day 3 – 4 was seen decreasing area of cell body clusters and reduced neurite length.

The study showed that when Vitamin B1, B6, and B12 were added to nerve cultures, there was an increase in total neurite length of 124% and an increase in the total cell body area of 55%.

The Nerve network of cells nourished with B1, B6, and B12, was more than doubled.

*The in-vitro study was done with healthy nerves cell.

Dr Jalal Nafach, a Consultant Physician & Endocrinologist at Emirates Hospital and Dubai Diabetes Centre, commented, “Peripheral Neuropathy is a common complication of diabetes where early diagnosis and treatment can prevent further nerve damage and improve quality of life. Symptoms of peripheral neuropathy include numbness, tingling, and pain in the hands and feet, which can be managed with medication and lifestyle changes. Initiatives such as P&G Health’s ‘Neuropathy Awareness Week’ campaign are in huge need to help raise awareness about PN, encourage individuals to take proactive steps towards managing the condition, and provide support and resources for those living with neuropathy.”

As part of Neuropathy Awareness Week, we are reaching out to consumers directly at hospitals and pharmacies to drive awareness of peripheral neuropathy and the importance of healthy nerves. We are also with engaging with Health Practitioners via an exclusive webinar featuring health experts from the UAE and Saudi Arabia aimed at providing a platform to promote education and awareness on Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy and the importance of early diagnosis. The webinar aims to provide insights into the latest advancements in neuropathy treatment and management, as well as practical tips on how to prevent and manage the condition. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and interact with the speakers,” Abdelaziz added.

Disclaimer: Indications of Neurobion may differ in different countries, please check with your local healthcare professionals for more information.

About ‘Put Life Back in Your Hands’ campaign:

‘P&G Health Put Life Back in Your Hands’ campaign is inspired by the symptoms such as numbness and tingling felt by those suffering with PN, shedding light on how those with the condition are not able to feel the same joy and delight when going about routine activities, negatively impacting their ability to get things done and consequently their emotional wellbeing.

About P&G Health:

P&G Health, the health care division of P&G company, combines breakthrough Science with deep patient and consumer understanding to deliver trusted, quality, recommended superior products that empower people to live healthier and more vibrant lives. The P&G Health portfolio includes leading brands in Respiratory with Vicks® and Nasivin®, Pregnancy with Femibion® and Clearblue®, Oral Care with Crest® and Oral-B®, Vitamins and Minerals Supplementation with Bion3®, Seven Seas®, Evion® and Sangobion®, Digestive wellness with Metamucil®, Prilosec OTC®, Pepto Bismol® and Align®, Neurobion® and Dolo-Neurobion®.

About Procter & Gamble:

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide.

