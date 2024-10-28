Oxygen, a leading HubSpot Diamond Partner and CRM integration specialist, has expanded its footprint in the Middle East with the opening of a new office in Dubai, reinforcing its focus on delivering customised solutions for businesses in the region.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Oxygen is now expanding its expertise to companies across the region, helping businesses thrive in complex markets by delivering cutting-edge digital marketing and CRM solutions. The move highlights the growing company’s commitment to providing local expertise and support, backed by a team of Arabic-speaking professionals.

As the first HubSpot Solutions Partner in China since 2013, and a recipient of ten IMPACT awards for outstanding client success, Oxygen’s suite of professional services are designed to help businesses elevate their revenue operations.

The company offers comprehensive solutions such as international market HubSpot onboarding, web development, AI consulting, digital graphic design, China marketing services and healthcare marketing services.

These services are designed to meet the evolving demands of businesses seeking to enhance their digital infrastructure and customer relationship management.

As Oxygen deepens its presence in the Middle East with an office in the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) free zone, it remains committed to empowering organisations to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and unlock new growth opportunities through the right technology stack.

Enas Abduljabbar, Strategic Regional Marketing Manager, Oxygen, says: “Our expansion into the Middle East reflects our long-term vision of bringing Oxygen’s proven digital expertise to new regions. By establishing a presence in Dubai, we are better equipped to serve businesses across the Middle East with localised, on-the-ground support, including a dedicated Arabic-speaking team. Our goal is to provide tailored digital services that align with the specific needs of this dynamic market. We are excited to partner with companies in the region to help them optimise their operations, enhance customer experiences and accelerate their growth in the digital age."

The launch of Oxygen’s new Dubai office strengthens its role as a trusted partner for companies seeking to elevate their digital transformation.

With a proven track record across diverse industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, robotics and business services, Oxygen offers strategy on leveraging the latest SaaS tools to streamline and unify sales, marketing, and customer service operations into one cohesive system. With its Dubai expansion, Oxygen is well-positioned to accelerate digital success for businesses across the Middle East, combining global experience with local insights to deliver measurable business impact.

As the company deepens its presence in the region, its commitment to innovation, growth and delivering exceptional solutions will empower organisations to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and unlock new opportunities in the digital landscape.

About Oxygen

Oxygen is a premier HubSpot Diamond Solutions Partner, renowned for its expertise in CRM integration, digital transformation and AI-driven strategies.

With a strong presence in Greater China and Dubai, Oxygen helps businesses thrive in complex markets by delivering cutting-edge digital marketing and CRM solutions. We serve diverse industries, including healthcare, business services manufacturing and robotics, ensuring tailored digital solutions for each sector’s unique challenges.

As the first HubSpot Solutions Partner in China, Oxygen has been at the forefront of digital innovation since 2013, transforming business operations across diverse industries with a seamless integration of Western technology and deep regional market insights.

Over the years, the company has earned ten HubSpot Impact Awards, recognising its outstanding achievements in CRM, lead conversion and sales and marketing optimisation.

Oxygen’s comprehensive services include HubSpot onboarding, web development, digital graphic design, WhatsApp Business API integration, marketing strategy, and AI consulting.

Now expanding in the Middle East with a strategic hub in Dubai, Oxygen continues to drive digital excellence and empower companies to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving landscape.

As a 2024 member of the HubSpot Partner Advisory Council (PAC), Oxygen contributes to shaping the future of digital marketing and customer relationship management. It aims to nurture the region's next generation of digital leaders by empowering companies to streamline their operations and optimise their digital strategies.

