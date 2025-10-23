Empowering UAE Businesses with seamless eInvoicing readiness solutions

Strengthening National Digital Transformation through Secure, Sovereign Platforms

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Oxinus, a UAE-based technology company under the Infinia Technologies, has been officially recognised by the UAE Ministry of Finance as one of the first five pre-approved eInvoicing Accredited Service Providers in the country. This milestone reinforces the company’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s vision for secure, sovereign, and compliant digital transformation.

Following this recognition, Oxinus has announced a joint venture with Dhruva Consultants, one of the region’s leading tax and regulatory advisory firms, to form EsalTech, a collaboration designed to help UAE businesses achieve full eInvoicing readiness in line with the upcoming national mandate.

A complete solution for compliance and technology

EsalTech combines Oxinus’s proven, sovereign eInvoicing technology with Dhruva’s deep tax and regulatory expertise to deliver an end-to-end compliance solution. From advisory and implementation to ongoing support, EsalTech ensures a seamless transition for UAE entities preparing for eInvoicing adoption.

Built on a Peppol-certified platform and hosted on a secure, sovereign UAE cloud, EsalTech enables compliance with Ministry of Finance requirements while ensuring data remains within national borders.

Simplifying eInvoicing for UAE businesses

EsalTech’s approach makes eInvoicing adoption straightforward. The platform integrates smoothly with existing ERP systems and provides businesses with the assurance of local data residency, strong security, and trusted compliance. This unique model combines technology and advisory services under one roof, providing UAE companies with a single, reliable partner for their eInvoicing journey.

“Being recognised among the UAE’s first five pre-approved eInvoicing providers is not just an achievement, it’s a responsibility,” said Ahmad Mustafa, General Manager at Oxinus.



“Through EsalTech, our collaboration with Dhruva Consultants, we’re delivering a truly end-to-end solution, combining advanced technology and expert advisory under one platform. Powered by Verinvo, a proven and trusted system already deployed in Europe, EsalTech ensures UAE businesses can transition to eInvoicing smoothly, securely, and with full confidence in compliance.”

EsalTech combines Dhruva’s regulatory and tax expertise with Oxinus’s technological innovation,” said Nimish Goel, Middle East Leader at Dhruva Consultants. “Together, we are delivering a solution designed for the UAE’s evolving landscape, which is locally relevant but globally benchmarked. It goes beyond compliance to help businesses build digital trust, improve efficiency and drive sustainable growth.”

Supporting the UAE’s digital transformation

Oxinus plays a key role in advancing the UAE’s secure and compliant digital infrastructure. The formation of EsalTech reflects this shared commitment to creating technology that empowers businesses while strengthening the country’s digital economy.