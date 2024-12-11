Kuwait City: Oxford Business Group (OBG) has officially commenced the research phase for The Report: Kuwait 2025, a comprehensive analysis of Kuwait’s economic landscape set to explore key sectors such as energy, real estate, tourism, and technology.

To lead, OBG has appointed Cristina Mirica as its new Country Director for Kuwait. Cristina brings extensive experience across Kuwait’s private and public sectors. An MBA graduate from Birmingham City University, her career includes significant roles at Diyar United Company and Seazen Group, where she developed expertise in marketing and customer relationship management.

The publication will draw on input from a wide array of stakeholders, including government officials, industry experts, and business leaders. Their contributions will ensure the report captures the latest developments and growth opportunities as Kuwait progresses toward achieving its Vision 2035.

Cristina Mirica, OBG’s newly appointed Country Director for Kuwait, shared her enthusiasm for leading the project.

"Kuwait is undergoing a transformative period, and it is an honour to lead Oxford Business Group’s efforts in capturing its economic story. The Report: Kuwait 2025 will be a vital resource for stakeholders navigating opportunities and addressing challenges in this dynamic market. I look forward to engaging with key industry players, policymakers, and business leaders to deliver a comprehensive analysis that reflects Kuwait’s evolving priorities and growth potential. This project aims to support informed decision-making and contribute to the nation’s sustainable development in line with Vision 2035," she added.

Jana Treeck, OBG’s Managing Director for the Middle East, emphasised the report’s significance and Cristina’s leadership.

"Kuwait’s commitment to economic diversification and sustainable development places it at the forefront of transformation in the region. Cristina’s experience and understanding of Kuwait’s business environment make her an excellent choice to lead this crucial project. The Report: Kuwait 2025 will offer in-depth analysis and insights that are essential for policymakers and investors alike."

The Report: Kuwait 2025 will include exclusive interviews with key industry figures, providing valuable perspectives on the country’s economic development. The report’s primary partner, the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA), will play a pivotal role in supporting OBG’s research and ensuring the analysis reflects Kuwait’s latest economic trends and opportunities.

About Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global research and advisory company with a presence in over 30 countries, spanning Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. It is recognised internationally as a distinctive and respected provider of on-the-ground intelligence on world’s fastest-growing markets, termed The Yellow Slice, in reference to OBG’s corporate colour.

Through its range of products - Economic News and Views; OBG CEO Surveys; OBG Events and Conferences; Global Platform, which hosts exclusive video interviews; and The Report publications – as well as its Advisory division, OBG offers comprehensive and accurate analysis of macroeconomic and sector-level developments for sound investment opportunities and business decisions.

OBG provides business intelligence to its subscribers through multiple platforms, including its direct subscribers, Dow Jones Factiva subscribers, the Bloomberg Professional Services subscribers, Refinitiv’s (previously Thomson Reuters) Eikon subscribers, and more.

