Kuwait City: Kuwait's efforts to enhance the investment climate and drive economic diversification will take centre stage in The Report: Kuwait 2025, by the global research and advisory company Oxford Business Group (OBG).

The report will offer detailed analysis of the strategies underpinning these initiatives and the opportunities the country creates for investors and other stakeholders.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Oxford Business Group (OBG) and the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) to support the economic research on Kuwait’s long-term development goals that looks to highlight key achievements and opportunities shaping the nation’s economic landscape.

Cristina Mirica, OBG’s Country Director for Kuwait, underscored the importance of KDIPA’s contribution to the report. Through this collaboration, we aim to provide detailed intelligence and data-driven insights that will enable businesses and investors to capitalise on Kuwait’s evolving economic opportunities effectively.” she said.

The Report: Kuwait 2025 represents the culmination of over six months of extensive research conducted by OBG's team and will also include exclusive interviews with high-ranking officials and leading figures from the public and private sectors. In addition to FDI and digitalisation, it will explore the latest trends in infrastructure, innovation, and sustainable development, providing readers with a comprehensive overview of Kuwait’s economic progress.

About Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global research and advisory company with a presence in over 30 countries, spanning Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. It is recognised internationally as a distinctive and respected provider of on-the-ground intelligence on world’s fastest-growing markets, termed The Yellow Slice, in reference to OBG’s corporate colour.

Through its range of products - Economic News and Views; OBG CEO Surveys; OBG Events and Conferences; Global Platform, which hosts exclusive video interviews; and The Report publications – as well as its Advisory division, OBG offers comprehensive and accurate analysis of macroeconomic and sector-level developments for sound investment opportunities and business decisions.

OBG provides business intelligence to its subscribers through multiple platforms, including its direct subscribers, Dow Jones Factiva subscribers, the Bloomberg Professional Services subscribers, Refinitiv’s (previously Thomson Reuters) Eikon subscribers, and more.