Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality welcomed around 375,323 visitors during the Eid al-Adha holidays at the public parks and entertainment facilities under its management. These venues encompass residential parks, family areas, public and specialized parks, and recreational facilities, which are best-in-class tourist destinations, designed based on global standards, facilitating comprehensive services for Dubai’s residents and tourists.

Over the holidays, public parks recorded 192,166 visitors while the specialized parks welcomed around 188,157 guests. The Children’s City also became a preferred location with over 37,942 visitors, alongside the Quranic Park with 22,633 guests and the Dubai Frame with around 22,127 visitors.

Ahmed Al Zarouni, Director of the department of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities at Dubai Municipality, said: “We were fully equipped to welcome and manage the influx of visitors across our public parks and recreational facilities during the holidays. These venues are a popular choice among community members who seek a serene environment to unwind and relax while enjoying the comprehensive services and entertainment activities organized by Dubai Municipality. Such initiatives reaffirm our enduring efforts to enhance Dubai’s appeal and quality of living, by offering well-rounded and attractive recreational facilities tailored to enhance residents’ happiness and well-being.”

Prior to the Eid Al-Adha holidays, Dubai Municipality devised an integrated action plan to ensure seamless operations, which played a pivotal role in setting optimal working hours and providing best-in-class services for visitors.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact: