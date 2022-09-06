Manama City, Bahrain:– OutSystems, a global leader in high-performance low-code development, announced today that the OutSystems High-Performance LowCode Platform is now available in Amazon Web Services Middle East (Bahrain) Region (AWS Bahrain). This enables OutSystems to deliver deeper integrations with AWS services in the OutSystems Cloud, empowering their customers in the Middle East with enhanced DevOps, data and analytics, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), and other AWS services in the applications that they develop on the platform.

The advantage of using the OutSystems platform lies in its ability to empower customers to generate mission-critical applications that will enhance the end-user experience, accelerate workplace innovation, and optimise business processes. The fact that the OutSystems platform is now available in AWS Bahrain provides customers with the additional benefit of reducing possible network latency and performance issues, as well as keeping customers’ data within the region.

“We live in the VUCA (volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity) age where organisations must embrace change to remain competitive. OutSystems does just that by providing our customers with an easier, faster, safer and more reliable platform to evolve digitally. Now, by being available in AWS Bahrain, we can provide Middle East customers with the power of the OutSystems platform and the scale of AWS,” says Rodrigo Castelo, Vice President Middle East and Africa at OutSystems.

The OutSystems cloud platform in AWS Bahrain comes at a time where IT spending by the MENA Governments is expected to value at $13.3 billion in 2022, up 1.8% from 2021.

“Government entities and companies are racing towards digitalization, the collaboration between AWS and OutSystems will allow developers in Bahrain to build mission-critical applications faster by using the OutSystems platform. We are excited to work with OutSystems and empower organizations of all sizes – from large enterprise to small businesses – to build custom apps and accelerate digital transformation,” says Naif Alanazi, Country Lead Bahrain, Public Sector, AWS.

OutSystems has been instrumental in helping organisations in the Middle East on their digital acceleration journey. Now, with the help of AWS Bahrain, organisations can develop custom applications and bring them to life in record time. In addition, these apps are capable of meeting the strictest of security, reliability, availability, and scalability requirements, while also able to be updated as often as required.

The OutSystems platform on AWS is part of a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) between OutSystems and Amazon Web Services and has benefited customers of all sizes and shapes. This collaboration allows organisations to significantly reduce the time, resources, and cost of managing infrastructure and upgrading hardware and software, to deliver digital tools to their citizens, clients, collaborators and employees. The OutSystems Cloud platform on AWS empowers developers to work with several AWS offerings through the OutSystems Forge - a repository of reusable, open code modules, connectors, and UI components. With embedded AI and ML capabilities through the app lifecycle, the development team is significantly more productive by using OutSystems.

For more information, please visit our “OutSystems on AWS” website.

About OutSystems

OutSystems is a global leader in high-performance software development. We partner with visionaries to turn their big ideas into critical applications that move business, people, and the world forward. We create a culture of innovation inside any organisation by turning software into a strategic strength. The OutSystems network spans 600,000 community members, more than 400 partners, and active customers in 87 countries across 22 industries. The company is known as “The #1 Low Code Platform”® and a market leader by analysts, IT executives, business leaders, and developers around the world. Learn more at www.outsystems.com.

