Cairo: Contact Financial Holding's insurance sector, represented by Sarwa Insurance and Sarwa Life, makes a noteworthy presence at the Sharm El Sheikh Insurance and Reinsurance Forum 2023. The forum, themed "The Insurance Industry: Moving Forward Challenging Obstacles," takes place in Sharm El Sheikh from September 17 to 19, 2023. It stood out as a premier event in the insurance sector, bringing together global leaders and industry experts for the exchange of ideas and proposals.

The insurance companies of Contact Financial Holding played a pivotal role throughout the conference. Sarwa Insurance and Sarwa Life served as official transportation sponsors. Furthermore, Mr. Ahmed Khalifa, Managing Director of Sarwa Insurance, and Board Member of the Insurance Federation of Egypt, actively contributed to the fifth panel, titled " The Successful Insurer of the Future." Additionally, he served as a judge in the Azza Arefin Research Competition for Technical Insurance Research, with competition results unveiled during the forum.

Mr. Ahmed Khalifa, Managing Director of Sarwa Insurance, shared his insights on the event: "Participating in the fifth Sharm Rendezvous Conference presents a significant opportunity to enhance our global engagement with leaders and specialists in the insurance and investment industry. This conference provides a platform for us to demonstrate our role in delivering insurance protection on a global scale, share knowledge and experiences with the audience, and promote advancements in the scientific aspects of the insurance industry."

Mr. Rimah Assaad, Managing Director of Sarwa Life, added his perspective: "I am delighted and proud to be part of the fifth Sharm Rendezvous Forum. This prestigious global gathering brings together leaders and experts from the insurance and investment industry to exchange insights and experiences, fostering collaboration in this field. It has emerged as the region's most prominent and significant insurance event, surpassing similar conferences organized by regional and continental associations. The Sharm Rendezvous Forum offers a crucial opportunity to connect with industry leaders, exchange ideas, and contribute to the development of the sector."

Looking ahead to the forum's participation this year, Mr. Said Zater, CEO of Contact Financial Holding and Chairman of the Egyptian Federation for Consumer Finance, shared his thoughts: "Our participation in this forum fills us with pride for the remarkable achievements and continuous development of the insurance sector companies within our group. As Chairman of the Consumer Finance Federation and CEO of Contact Financial Holding, I envision a bright future for the insurance industry in Egypt as a whole, particularly within the insurance sector of Contact Financial Holding. We are firmly advancing toward positive and sustainable growth in this industry, eagerly anticipating our active involvement in this prominent event. This forum serves as a platform to refine our vision and develop this sector for the future. We also look forward to strengthening mutual learning and collaboration between the Consumer Finance Federation and the Insurance Federation of Egypt, recognizing that these shared experiences can significantly contribute to the development of both industries."