DUBAI, UAE — Otto Aerospace today announced its first fleet customer, naming Flexjet as the launch customer for the next-generation Phantom 3500 business jet—a clean-sheet, ultra-efficient aircraft that leverages breakthrough laminar-flow aerodynamics and precision all-carbon-fiber composites to cut fuel burn by over 60%. The landmark deal includes a firm order for 300 Phantom 3500 business jets with additional options. First flight of the Phantom 3500 is expected in 2027, with deliveries beginning in 2030. The agreement represents one of the largest aircraft orders to an OEM in business aviation history.

“For 30 years, Flexjet has led through innovation opposed to imitation, introducing tomorrow’s standards, not reacting to yesterday’s expectations,” said Flexjet Chairman Kenn Ricci. “The Phantom 3500 exemplifies that approach perfectly, marking a bold step into a future where an aircraft’s efficiency and sustainability stand alongside speed, comfort and range as defining standards. This collaboration with Otto Aerospace further affirms our leadership role in delivering to fractional aircraft Owners the future of luxury private aviation.”

Flexjet is a global fleet operator and leader in private aviation, offering fractional ownership and leasing supported by a fully integrated maintenance and product support ecosystem. Beyond the 300 aircraft order, the agreement also grants Flexjet’s in-house maintenance organization the ability to become an Otto authorized service centre.

The company plans to integrate the Phantom 3500 into its growing fleet to provide clients with a more sustainable, long-range travel experience, delivered through the same personalized service that defines the Flexjet brand. That experience begins with access to private terminals and extends to exclusive destinations, premium offerings and curated events available only to members of its community.

“Flexjet’s decision to build their fleet around the Phantom 3500 speaks volumes about where aviation is headed. As one of the largest business jet orders in private aviation history, this marks a turning point in the industry’s move toward sustainable and efficient air travel,” said Paul Touw, CEO of Otto Aerospace. "The Phantom 3500 will redefine private aviation, providing Flexjet with a fleet that dramatically reduces costs while expanding operational capabilities and enhancing the customer flying experience.”

About Otto Aerospace

Otto Aerospace is an advanced aerospace company committed to transforming private and regional aviation through innovative aircraft design. Guided by former leaders from Boeing, Textron, General Dynamics, Lockheed, and more—together with seasoned entrepreneurs and world-class engineers—Otto unites unmatched industry expertise with powerful development partnerships. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Otto is developing the Phantom 3500, a new, clean-sheet design aircraft that establishes—and leads—a new category in highly efficient, affordable, and sustainable aviation.

Otto Aviation recently became Otto Aerospace, a name that reflects the company’s growth into a next‑generation aerospace company driven by vision, science, and technology. Our mission remains the same: to unlock the physics of laminar flow to radically reduce the energy required for flight. This Changes Everything. Learn more at ottoaerospace.com.

About Flexjet

Flexjet, a global leader in private aviation, first entered the fractional jet ownership market in 1995 and is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Flexjet offers fractional jet ownership and leasing and is the first in the world to be recognized as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation’s Industry Audit Standard, is the first and only company to be honored with 26 FAA Diamond Awards for Excellence, upholds an ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating, a 4AIR Bronze Sustainable Rating and is certified at Stage 2 with IS-BAO. Flexjet Technical Services, a fully integrated maintenance and product support infrastructure, has operations in the U.S., Canada and Europe and its primary mission is to support the maintenance of the Flexjet fleet. Red Label by Flexjet, a market differentiator, features an ultra-modern fleet, flight crews assigned to a single aircraft and the LXi Cabin Collection of interiors. To date there are more than 50 different interior designs across its fleet, which includes the Embraer Phenom 300, Praetor 500 and 600, Bombardier Challenger 350/3500 and the Gulfstream G700, G650 and G450. Flexjet also operates a global fleet of Sikorsky S-76 helicopters serving locations throughout the northeastern United States, Florida, United Kingdom and Italy. Visit www.flexjet.com or follow us on Instagram @Flexjetllc.

About UP.Summit

UP.Summit is an annual, invitation-only gathering of the world’s most innovative minds rethinking the future of transportation. Each year, leading entrepreneurs, investors, corporate executives, defense and government leaders, and researchers convene with a shared goal: to move people and goods cleaner, faster, safer, and at lower cost - on the ground, in the air, on the sea, and in space. Founded in 2017, UP.Summit is jointly organized by UP.Partners, Tom and Steuart Walton, and Ross Perot Jr. Follow @UP.Summit on social media and #UPSummit2025 for the latest updates.

For media inquiries, please contact: Nicole Trakkas at flexjet@pc.agency