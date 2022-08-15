OTE Group, one of Oman’s biggest automotive distributors, has added Great Wall Motor (GWM), China’s largest SUV and pickup manufacturer, to its portfolio of leading global automotive brands exclusively marketed in the Sultanate of Oman.

An agreement to this effect was formalised at a virtual ceremony attended by top executives representing the two sides on Wednesday, 10th August 2022. In attendance from OTE Group were Sheikh Salim Saad Suhail Bahwan, Director – Automotive, and Mr. Sudhir M, OTE Group CEO. Representing the Chinese automaker were Mr. Tony Sun, Vice General Manager - GWM International, and Mr. David Xu, Managing Director - GWM Middle East and others.

GWM is one of China’s top-rated automotive brands with a growing international presence. It was one of the first Chinese car manufacturers to go global in 1998 and now boasts a geographical footprint that spans over 60 countries across the world. Sales of its SUVs, pickup trucks and passenger cars surpassed one million units globally in 2021, attesting to its strong growth ambitions.

The partnership underscores OTE Group’s pre-eminence in the Omani automotive distribution space, characterised by its vast network of showrooms, workshops, service centres and parts outlets spanning the length and breadth of the country. Overseeing this sprawling retail and service infrastructure is a highly competent workforce backed by a professional and dynamic management team. The Group’s continuing success is underpinned by its solid reputation of corporate integrity, public trust and unmatched customer satisfaction.

GWM, a privately-owned automaker headquartered in China’s Hebei province, has evolved into a truly global enterprise over the past decades. In addition to manufacturing bases in key locations across China, GWM also owns and operates manufacturing assets in Ecuador, Malaysia, Tunisia, Bulgaria and Russia. China remains the biggest of GWM’s markets globally, where its four principal brands – Haval, Wey, Ora and GWM Pickup – enjoy a strong presence domestically.

Since it commenced operations in the early 90s, GWM has been working with global industry giants to build the future community of the automotive industry. The company has developed strategic partnerships with well-known international suppliers to seek integration of a community for the components and parts, strengthening the product quality. Through tie-ups with world-leading R&D equipment and systems, GWM has positioned itself strongly in the design and development of SUVs, passenger cars and pickup series as well as powertrains.

Indeed, by the end of this year, some of GWM’s choicest offerings are set to hit the Omani market. Leading the line-up is Haval JOLION, a five-seater compact SUV that has charmed key markets around the world. Other flagship offerings from the GWM stable will include the Haval H6 (five-seater compact crossover SUV), Haval DARGO (seven seater SUV), Haval H9 (large family SUV) and GWM POER (petrol pickup truck). All five models promise to add new excitement to Oman’s vibrant SUV market.

“We are immensely delighted to have signed this new partnership with GWM for the exclusive distribution of its popular SUVs and pickup trucks in the Sultanate of Oman. It heralds a new chapter in the growth of GWM’s presence in the Sultanate. GWM’s product line-up will reach the Omani market in the fourth quarter of this year, providing our esteemed customers with a wider choice of tech-driven, fuel-efficient and cost-competitive vehicles,” said Sheikh Salim Saad Suhail Bahwan, Director - OTE Group

