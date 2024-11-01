Muscat, Oman: Otaxi, a leader in taxi services in Oman and part of ITHCA Group, in cooperation with the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) in Oman, announced a strategic partnership with ITHCA Group and global technology leader Yango Group, renowned for its innovative daily services including ride-hailing, cloud technologies, foodtech and Yasmina (AI voice assistance) amongst others.

The goal of this partnership between Otaxi and Yango Group is to enhance mobility services, particularly taxi services, contributing to the modernization of the digital infrastructure in Oman and providing sustainable services to support the digital transformation of taxi and mobility services. As part of this partnership, ITHCA Group and Yango will make significant investments to develop the Otaxi business model, creating new growth opportunities for the local taxi industry and the mobility sector in the region.

Beyond people mobility, a parcel delivery service has now been launched, enabling fast delivery through the Otaxi app with just one click, facilitating order pickups from stores and restaurants, and sending gifts and personal packages. This service also allows users to access platforms for retail, e-commerce and logistic services to streamline delivery processes across various categories, including small and medium enterprises. Furthermore, Yango Group announced its plans to launch the Yango superapp in Oman in the near future, which will facilitate access to Otaxi rides and the parcel delivery feature for all residents and tourists arriving from other countries, along with other digital services within the global Yango Group ecosystem.

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology in Oman welcomes the strategic partnership between Otaxi, ITHCA Group, and Yango Group, highlighting the potential of this collaboration to enhance the country's transportation infrastructure. This cooperation aims to increase access to available transportation options, drive innovation, and provide an efficient ride hailing experience for residents and visitors, contributing to economic growth and development in Oman.

Eng. Said bin Abdullah Al Mandhari, CEO of ITHCA Group, emphasized the importance of this strategic partnership between ITHCA Group, Otaxi, and Yango Group in enabling Otaxi to build on Yango Group’s expertise in more than 30 countries around the world and utilize it to enhance Otaxi services, elevate customer experience and develop the best taxi booking services. This partnership is an exchange of local and global expertise and knowledge and will lead to the growth and advancement of services and drive the future expansion in global markets for all parties concerned.

Eng. Harith Al Maqbali, CEO of Otaxi, said, “We have focused our efforts over the years to enhance taxi services in Oman, ensuring they are affordable, safe, and convenient. We are confident that this partnership with ITHCA Group and Yango Group will open new horizons for Otaxi to develop and provide the best services to our users, in addition to strengthening our commitment to quality. This partnership, met with enthusiasm from Otaxi staff and drivers, places us in a position to explore new opportunities and deliver an exceptional digital experience for everyone in Oman."

Islam Abdul Karim, Regional Head of Yango Middle East, remarked: "We are pleased to announce our strategic partnership with ITHCA Group in the Sultanate of Oman. Through the investments we plan to make alongside ITHCA, we aim to introduce a holistic range of digital services to residents and tourists, providing effortless access to innovative daily services. I am also excited to share our plans to launch the Yango superapp in Oman soon, which will include Otaxi’s ride-hailing services, delivery options, and many other digital services. We look forward to providing further details regarding our collaboration with Otaxi in the near future and are excited about the potential it holds for contributing to the vibrant and growing digital landscape in Oman.”

About Otaxi

Otaxi has been a transformative force in Oman’s transportation sector since its launch in 2018. As the first ride-hailing app in the country, Otaxi connects taxi drivers with passengers through a user-friendly platform. Offering a range of services including economy, female taxi, van, premium, and luxury vehicles, Otaxi caters to diverse transportation needs with convenience and efficiency.

Our mission at Otaxi is to enhance mobility and service quality across Oman by integrating cutting-edge technology into everyday transportation solutions. By focusing on safety, reliability, and customer satisfaction, we aim to redefine the standard of ride-hailing services in the region.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions.

Our mission is to bridge the gap between leading world innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences. For more information, please visit https://yango.com/en_int/

