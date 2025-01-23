The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), a leading voice in health and safety, has honoured four outstanding companies for their exceptional commitment to maintaining the highest standards of health and safety.

RoSPA, a charity focused on reducing accidents and promoting occupational safety globally, including within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), awarded the Life President Awards to four Bahrain-based organisations as part of their mission to create a safer society by convening leaders, setting standards, sharing excellence, and driving change.

RoSPA’s Life President, Lord Jordan of Bournville, personally delivered the prestigious awards, recognising the remarkable efforts of each organisation in safeguarding their employees and setting regional and global benchmarks

Those awarded were:

Aluminium Bahrain (Alba): Recognised for ongoing advocacy and support of the RoSPA Health and Safety Awards. Alba is one of the world’s largest aluminium smelters, producing over 1.6 million metric tonnes per annum. With a 50-year legacy, Alba is a cornerstone of Bahrain’s economy, contributing significantly to the Kingdom's GDP through its high-quality aluminium products, which are exported globally.

BAPCO Gas (formerly Banagas): Recognised for long-term support of the RoSPA Health and Safety Awards, as RoSPA’s longest participating continuous entrant, with 40 years of dedication to safety at Gold level or higher. BAPCO Gas promotes oil production from the Bahrain Field, treats process-associated gas, and supplies local industries with surplus gas. It plays a crucial role in Bahrain’s energy sector.

BAPCO Refining: Recognised for commitment to health and safety during the delivery of the landmark Bapco Modernisation Programme. BAPCO Refining operates a 267,000 barrel-per-day refinery, which will increase to 380,000 barrels per day upon completion of the modernisation programme. It is a key player in Bahrain’s petroleum industry, contributing to the national economy through its refining capabilities

Gulf Petrochemical Industries Co. (GPIC): Recognised for a 20-year legacy of advocacy and partnership in the RoSPA Health and Safety Awards, following winning the Sir George Earle Trophy in 2005. GPIC is the only petrochemical-producing company headquartered in Bahrain, producing ammonia, urea, and methanol. It is jointly owned by entities from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, and significantly contributes to the national economy

Lord Jordan of Bournville, Life President of RoSPA, said:

“The dedication and commitment of these companies to health and safety are truly commendable. Their efforts not only safeguard their employees but also set a high standard for others to aspire to. By prioritising safety and fostering inclusive environments, they are paving the way for a future where every workplace is a model of excellence and care. It’s inspiring to see such passion and dedication in action, and I am proud to honour these outstanding achievements.”

RoSPA’s CEO, Rebecca Hickman, said:

“RoSPA has praised the significant progress the country has made in worker protection. Bahrain has achieved a 60 per cent reduction in occupational injuries since implementing the midday work ban. This milestone underlines the Kingdom's commitment to enhancing workplace safety and aligns with RoSPA’s mission to promote safe and healthy working environments worldwide.”

Earlier in the week, RoSPA delegates also participated in the 15th Professional Development Conference & Exhibition, organised by the American Society of Safety Professionals – Middle East Chapter (ASSP-MEC) at the Gulf Hotel in Bahrain. The conference, themed "Building a Safer Future Together," provided a platform for industry professionals to exchange insights and innovations in health, safety, and environmental practices. RoSPA CEO, Rebecca Hickman, delivered a keynote speech emphasising the importance of creating safe and inclusive workplaces for everyone.

