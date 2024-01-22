Doha, Qatar: Oryx Airport Hotel, situated within Qatar’s award-winning Hamad International Airport (DOH), has been honored with the distinguished accolade of being selected as one of the Top 100 Hotels & Resorts of the World by Luxury Lifestyle Awards. The hotel has garnered a reputation for providing an incomparable experience of hospitality, tranquility, and rejuvenation for its valued guests.

Centrally located in the south plaza of the airport, next to the iconic Lamp Bear, Oryx Airport Hotel offers a supreme sanctuary for travelers seeking respite during their transit within Hamad International Airport. The hotel takes pride in presenting a diverse array of six exquisite room types, accompanied by various convenient packages and appealing rates, catering to the diverse needs and durations of stays for its guests.

A hallmark of the Oryx Airport Hotel experience is the complimentary access provided to the award-winning Vitality Wellbeing and Fitness Centre. This comprehensive wellness hub offers an assortment of spa services and fitness activities, including invigorating massages, rejuvenating treatments, squash courts, a 25-meter swimming pool, and an immersive golf simulator. All these amenities ensure a well-rounded experience for both hotel guests and walk-in passengers.

In a groundbreaking move towards sustainability, the hotel has replaced all plastic water bottles with eco-friendly water containers. Oryx Airport Hotel spearheaded this initiative as the first hotel in Qatar to introduce these recyclable containers, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030’s environmental preservation objectives and aligned with Hamad International Airport’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

Philippe Anric, Vice President of Operations of Dhiafatina Hotels at Qatar Airways, expressed, “Our goal is to continue delivering Qatari hospitality while preserving our nation’s environment and ensuring sustainability. By shifting away from plastic to eco-friendly alternatives, we aim to significantly reduce single-use plastic waste.”

Additionally, the hotel has introduced various sustainable measures, including the implementation of bamboo keycards, recycled paper for printing collaterals, the replacement of all plastic bottles with Eco Pure PET bottles, and eco-friendly guestroom amenities. The commitment to sustainability also extends to dining options with the introduction of paper straws, wooden cutlery, and other environmentally conscious practices across the hotel’s offerings.

Conveniently connected by the passenger train within the airport’s North and South Plazas, the Oryx Airport Hotel continues to redefine the transit experience, ensuring a seamless and comfortable stay for its guests.

Since its inception in 2014, Hamad International Airport has transformed the aviation industry with innovative experiences and breath-taking features. The airport has been designed as a diverse lifestyle destination with exquisite fine dining options, art collections, luxurious shopping options, entertainment and relaxation facilities with over 180 world-class retail and dining options curated by the award-winning Qatar Duty Free, many of them being world firsts and exclusives.

