Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Orient Finance; one of the UAE’s longest-standing investment brokerages is setting a new benchmark for innovation and transparency in financial trading. The Dubai-based firm has not only modernized its technological infrastructure but also launched The Orient Finance Podcast, a new YouTube series designed to educate and empower traders across the region.

Founded in 1994 and regulated by the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), Orient Finance has consistently evolved with market trends. But in 2025, the firm’s focus on digital transformation has become central to its strategy. The brokerage has overhauled its core trading architecture, implemented AI-powered analytics, and enhanced its user experience through upgraded versions of MetaTrader 5 (MT5) and proprietary trading modules. These upgrades allow for real-time data visualization, predictive insights, and faster order execution.

Mr. Seraj Khan, Managing Director of Orient Finance, said,

“The financial world has become inseparable from technology. At Orient Finance, we see innovation not as an add-on, but as the foundation for how we serve our clients. Our mission is simple - make the future of trading accessible to everyone.”

Mr. Khan, who brings over 30 years of experience in finance across the Middle East, was also the featured guest in the debut episode of The Orient Finance Podcast, now streaming on YouTube. The episode offers a rare glimpse into the evolution of Dubai’s financial markets; from the early days of manual trading to the modern era of AI-enhanced strategies. Khan shares hard-won lessons about managing risk, navigating volatility, and the mindset needed to thrive amid constant market disruption.

Rather than relying solely on traditional marketing, the company is positioning itself as a thought leader and educator within the region’s growing trading community.

With the UAE witnessing a surge in retail participation and fintech innovation, Orient Finance’s blend of technology adoption and open-source education places it at the intersection of trust and transformation.

As Mr. Khan summarizes,

“Markets will always change. What doesn’t change is the need for clarity, integrity, and innovation. That’s the philosophy guiding everything we do at Orient Finance.”

Watch Episode 1 of The Orient Finance Podcast on YouTube and learn more at orientfinance.com.

*Source: AETOSWire

Media Contact:

Anirudh Menon,

Orient Finance

Email: info@orientfinance.com

Address: 2306, The Exchange Tower, Al Mustaqbal Street, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE