Cairo, Egypt:Organon, a global healthcare company dedicated to advancing women’s health, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA). This agreement, following the recent Global Congress on Population, Health, and Human Development (PHDC'24) in Egypt, marks a significant step in Organon's efforts to improve family planning services and advance women’s health in Egypt. The MOU was signed by Tarek Abou ElEinein, Organon Egypt & Levant Country Lead, and Dr. Rasha Ziada, Assistant to the EDA Chairman for Professional Development and Capacity Building, in the presence of Dr. Ali El Ghamrawy, Chairman of the Egyptian Drug Authority.

The agreement focuses on training community pharmacists across Egypt with the goal of raising awareness about family planning and equipping pharmacists to provide effective community counseling. This agreement aligns with the Egyptian government’s recent focus on the importance of investing in human capital and development to enhance population health and well-being. Organon’s contributions include delivering both in-person and live online training sessions, as well as providing comprehensive training materials for pre- and post-training stages, with the program set to begin on during the year. This collaboration aims to ensure that community pharmacists are well-prepared to support women in making informed choices about their reproductive health.

Organon’s commitment to addressing the pressing needs of women’s health in Egypt extends well beyond this event. Over the past three years, the company has made significant efforts, working in tandem with the Egyptian government, to support family planning priorities and empower women. This MOU represents an extension of Organon's dedication to enhancing healthcare capabilities in Egypt, aiming for a tangible, on-ground impact for Egyptian women and their families.

"Our partnership with the Egyptian Drug Authority is pivotal in enhancing the skills of community pharmacists across Egypt. By equipping them with the knowledge and tools they need, we empower them to better serve the public, ultimately contributing to a healthier society. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to advancing women's health and ensuring that every woman has access to safe and effective family planning options." Remarked Tarek Abou ElEinein from Organon.

As highlighted by the EDA this agreement reflects their commitment to working with private sector partners to enhance pharmacists’ capabilities, which in turn contributes to improving the quality of health services provided to citizens. This is in line with the country’s goals to raise public awareness of the importance of family planning and provide integrated healthcare.

Organon seeks to unite with various stakeholders across the ecosystem to enrich its impact and raise women's healthcare standards in Egypt, contributing to a healthier future for every woman.

About Organon

Organon is a global healthcare company formed to focus on improving the health of women throughout their lives. Organon offers more than 60 medicines and products in women’s health in addition to a growing biosimilars business and a large franchise of established medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. Organon’s existing products produce strong cash flows that support investments in innovation and future growth opportunities in women’s health and biosimilars. In addition, Organon is pursuing opportunities to collaborate with biopharmaceutical innovators looking to commercialize their products by leveraging its scale and presence in fast growing international markets.