Cairo, Egypt: Orascom Construction is proud to announce that it has awarded full educational scholarships to three Egyptian students under the “Onsi Sawiris Scholarship Program”. The students will attend Stanford University and the University of Chicago to pursue undergraduate degrees.

This milestone marks the 24th consecutive year for the “Onsi Sawiris Scholarship Program”. Since 2000, Orascom Construction, in partnership with the Sawiris Foundation for Social Development, has awarded 99 scholarships to Egyptian students. Previous candidates have attended top US institutions including Harvard University, Stanford University, the University of Chicago, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Pennsylvania.

The “Onsi Sawiris Scholarship Program” provides scholarships to Egyptian graduate & undergraduate students to attend prestigious universities in the United States in fields that contribute to the economic development of Egypt. The scholarships include full tuition, living allowance, travel allowance and health insurance. Students are selected based on character, need and merit as demonstrated through academic excellence, extracurricular activities and entrepreneurial initiative.

Orascom Construction believes that education plays a critical role in the positive development of Egypt. As such, the Onsi Sawiris Scholarship Program requires students to return to Egypt upon completion of their degrees.

For more information, please visit: http://www.onsisawirisscholarship.org/.

Biographies of the Scholarship Recipients for 2024-2025:

Kenzy Diaa- Stanford University

Kenzy graduated as class Valedictorian with the highest distinction from Sharm College American School. She distinguished herself not only through academic excellence but also through her unwavering commitment to her community.

Raised in a coastal city, her early experiences fueled a deep-rooted passion for climate activism, particularly the interplay between emerging technologies and environmental sustainability. As a dedicated climate activist, she explored all the natural protectorates in South Sinai, organized community clean-up events and educational workshops to raise awareness about climate change, and engaged in public speaking events, sharing her knowledge to inspire others to take action.

As president of the Student Council for three consecutive years, Kenzy launched charity donation campaigns that collect books, clothes, and school supplies for Bedouin children, and organized annual Ramadan food drives that provided food boxes to those in need.

Beyond her environmental and social activism, Kenzy also introduced and led several clubs at her school, including tutoring and chess clubs, enriching her school’s extracurricular landscape. Kenzy showcased her musical abilities in the school band, playing piano and guitar.

Looking forward, Kenzy plans to study Computer Science at Stanford University, with a minor in International Relations, eager to make a significant impact on global environmental policies through technology.

Assil Alfred- University of Chicago

Assil Alfred, a dedicated and ambitious student, is a recent graduate of El Alsson American International School. He has consistently demonstrated academic excellence, earning honors throughout his school years. His passion for learning and helping others has been a driving force in his academic journey.

Assil's interests lie in the fields of economics and finance, where he aims to make significant contributions. His involvement in various extracurricular activities has been noteworthy; as a CISV JB Board Member, he organized multiple fundraisers and charity events, showcasing his commitment to community service and leadership. These experiences have not only honed his organizational skills but also deepened his understanding of social responsibility.

Eager to apply his knowledge and skills, Assil aspires to play a pivotal role in the development of his home country, Egypt. He envisions leveraging his education to foster economic growth and create opportunities for his fellow Egyptians.

Assil's journey has been marked by a relentless pursuit of excellence and a desire to make a positive impact. He plans to major in Economics at the University of Chicago as part of the Onsi Sawiris Scholarship, where he is excited about the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Assil is determined to excel academically and contribute to the university community, all while staying true to his goal of driving progress in Egypt.

Ahmed Medhat- University of Chicago

Ahmed is the Valedictorian of the British International School, Cairo Class of 2024, and is known for his academic excellence, athleticism, and selflessness.

Throughout his school years, Ahmed excelled academically, winning both the UKMT Gold Junior and Senior awards as well as the award for Highest Mark in Egypt in IGCSE Further Pure Mathematics. Further, Ahmed attained a cumulative 11 A stars in his IGCSE examinations while acquiring a predicted grade of 45 in the International Baccalaureate with 4 Higher Level subjects. His love for Mathematics alongside his devotion to Physics and Chemistry ignited his passion for Engineering which he encountered at a university level in summer schools at Harvard and Imperial College London.

Outside of the classroom, Ahmed was elected the Head Student by the student body at BISC and helped address the academic and social concerns of all students. Wishing to help others, he volunteered to tutor younger students in Physics, Mathematics, and Chemistry, and organized mentorship days for other students to participate.

Ahmed has shown commitment to his community through regular volunteering at a local soup kitchen while simultaneously leading charitable initiatives of his own for refugees and families struggling to make ends meet.

In his own time, Ahmed competes in a variety of sports, including Varsity Basketball and Volleyball on both a national and international level, as well as Judo in which he holds a Brown belt and has won first and third place in several national championships.

From his passion for Engineering and examination of environmental crises in a multitude of MUN conferences as both a chair and a delegate, Ahmed has garnered the foundational knowledge, both technical and strategic, that will guide him to help solve the engineering challenges of our time. Studying engineering will equip him with the critical skills needed to contribute to sustainable engineering in Egypt.

