Orange Jordan provided telecommunications sponsorship for the second edition of the “Climate Change” competition launched by the Jordan Green Building Council in cooperation with the French Embassy and the French Institute of Jordan. The competition aims to train students of the Council’s member universities in their third or fourth year to develop environmental projects with an impact.

The sponsorship is part of Orange Jordan’s environmental efforts and commitment to its role as a platinum member of the Jordan Green Building Council.

This year's Climate Change competition focuses on three key challenges: energy, urban planning, and water management using nature-based solutions.

The competition provides training to help participants grow their knowledge and ensure that their projects align with Jordan's Green Growth National Action Plan 2021-2025, the global sustainable development goals, and the French Embassy's vision for sustainability.

Participants will submit their projects to a jury of experts for evaluation. The first-place winner will receive a free scholarship to France and the second and third place winners will receive valuable prizes from Orange Jordan.

Reaffirming its commitment to supporting environmental initiatives, Orange Jordan emphasized the importance of the Climate Change competition in inspiring and empowering young talents to develop viable innovations that can help tackle pressing environmental challenges, such as climate change and its repercussions.

“We prioritize sustainability and preservation of the environment in our business and society. Our sponsorship of the competition is in line with our efforts to reduce the impacts of climate change, including our commitment to reducing carbon emissions to zero by 2040. To achieve this ambition, we have adopted clean energy, the circular economy, and responsible methods of waste management and recycling”, added Orange Jordan.

To learn more, you can visit our website: www.orange.jo/en

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is the Kingdom’s digital leader and one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, featuring the best networks and innovative digital solutions, with a broad lineup of fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions, and more than 1500 dedicated employees dedicated to meeting the expectations of a base of around 3.7 million customers across Jordan.

Orange Jordan offers a wide range of communication services not only to individuals but also to businesses under the brand Orange Business Services (OBS).

The company takes pride in seven core values: transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

Through its comprehensive corporate social responsibility strategy, inspired by the Group’s “Lead the Future” strategic plan, Orange Jordan continues to make a sustainable impact on the lives of Jordanians stemming from its societal role and leading position by executing various free digital programs to empower Jordanians and enhance digital inclusion to drive socio-economic development by focusing on 4 main pillars: digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship and the environment.

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 43.5 billion euros in 2022 and 136,000 employees worldwide at 31 March 2023, including 74,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 288 million customers worldwide at 31 March 2023, including 243 million mobile customers and 24 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.