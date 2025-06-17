Cairo, Egypt: Orange Egypt and Huawei have officially announced a landmark partnership to deploy cutting-edge 5G technology that will be a catalyst for emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, AR, and VR, enhancing user experiences and creating new business models and smart ecosystems in areas such as smart cities, IoT, and beyond. This partnership marking a significant milestone in their long-standing collaboration. This strategic alliance highlights both companies' shared vision to advance Egypt's digital transformation, providing advanced connectivity solutions to consumers and businesses alike.

Massive MIMO for RAN: Powering the Future of 5G

As part of the partnership, Huawei already provided its latest state-of-the-art network solutions, including its advanced Massive MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output) technology for Radio Access Networks (RAN) ensuring optimal service quality and superior network performance and spectral efficiency. This cutting-edge solution enhances the 5G network's performance, providing ultra-fast data speeds and seamless connectivity even in high-density environments.

Huawei’s Massive MIMO solution represents a leap forward in wireless communication, utilizing advanced beamforming and spatial multiplexing techniques to significantly expand network capacity. This innovation allows Orange Egypt to optimize spectrum utilization, offering more bandwidth to consumers and improving service quality for demanding applications such as 4K/8K video streaming, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR).

The rollout of 5G services in Egypt will enable businesses to unlock new levels of productivity, efficiency, and innovation. With ultra-high data rates, ultra-low latency, and extensive connectivity.

Huawei’s '0 Bit 0 Watt' Energy-Efficient Platform: Leading the industry’s direction toward a greener network

In line with global efforts to reduce energy consumption and minimize carbon footprints, Huawei introduces its pioneering ‘0 Bit 0 Watt’ energy efficiency platform. This platform is designed to optimize energy use in 5G networks by intelligently managing power consumption without compromising on network performance. Through AI-driven energy optimization algorithms, the platform enables Orange Egypt to significantly reduce operational costs while supporting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of reducing emissions and conserving energy. This breakthrough innovation represents a major step towards energy-efficient 5G deployments across Egypt and the region.

E-Band Microwave: Boosting High Throughput Connectivity

Under this agreement, Orange Egypt and Huawei will also deploy Huawei’s E-band microwave technology, which enables ultra-high throughput and low-latency wireless backhaul solutions. This solution is ideal for high-demand urban areas and rural locations where traditional fiber optic cables may be difficult to deploy. The E-band microwave technology ensures that Orange Egypt can offer a reliable and high-speed 5G experience across the country, connecting more people and businesses to the digital economy.

A Vision for the Future

“We are excited to deepen our partnership with Huawei and bring innovative 5G solutions to Egypt,” said Dr. Ayman Amiri, Chief Technology & Information Officer for Orange Egypt. “The integration of Massive MIMO, the energy-efficient ‘0 Bit 0 Watt’ platform, and E-band microwave technology will not only enhance the capabilities of our network but also set the foundation for smart cities, IoT development, and new digital services that will transform Egypt's telecommunications landscape.”

“We are committed to collaborate with Orange Egypt in their 5G journey and bringing to life the future of connectivity,” said Mr. Mohamed Youssef, Key Account Executive at Huawei Egypt. “With our advanced 5G solutions, we are enabling the next generation of mobile networks to deliver faster, more reliable, and energy-efficient services. This partnership underscores Huawei’s dedication to helping operators meet the growing demand for high-speed, sustainable connectivity.”

This strategic partnership between Orange Egypt and Huawei signifies a major leap forward for Egypt’s telecommunications infrastructure. As 5G networks begin to take shape, both companies remain dedicated to transforming Egypt’s digital landscape and creating new opportunities for businesses and consumers alike.