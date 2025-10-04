Orange Jordan announced that Orange Money has obtained the Associate License from Visa, a trusted leader in the digital payment, becoming the first e-wallet in Jordan to receive this license. The company also announced the renewal and expansion of its strategic partnership with Visa, further strengthening its position within the global digital payments’ ecosystem and financial inclusion.

Under this license, Orange Money will be able to issue a wide range of Visa-branded cards and services, providing its customers with secure and reliable payment solutions at local, regional, and global levels. In addition, the license grants access to Visa’s latest advanced technologies, along with specialized technical and logistical support, enabling Orange Money to provide innovative solutions that enhance customer service, elevate the user experience, and efficiently meet their needs.

The CEO of Orange Jordan and Chairman of Orange Money, Eng. Philippe Mansour, affirmed that obtaining the Visa Associate License is a significant milestone that reflects Orange’s commitment to innovation and leadership in the digital payments sector. This step strengthens our ability to provide advanced financial solutions that support digital transformation in Jordan and the region, while fostering the trust of our partners and customers by deeply understanding their needs, reinforcing our position as the true responsible digital leader.

The Vice President and Levant Cluster Country Manager at Visa, Mario Makary, expressed:

"At Visa, we value this strategic partnership with Orange Money, which marks an important step toward advancing financial inclusion and accelerating digital transformation in Jordan. Orange Money’s attainment of the Visa Associate License reflects our shared commitment to delivering innovative and secure payment solutions that meet customers’ needs and keep pace with their expectations in a rapidly changing world. This milestone will help expand access to financial services, particularly for underserved segments, fostering their inclusion in the digital economy and supporting sustainable growth in the Kingdom."

It is worth noting that Orange Money, owned by Orange Jordan, was launched in the first quarter of 2020 as a comprehensive financial platform enabling individuals and businesses to conduct their financial transactions securely, reliably, and efficiently. The e-wallet is the largest among electronic payment service providers (PSP) in the Kingdom, ranking first in the number of open wallets, surpassing 1.4 million users, with a market share exceeding 50%. It also records the highest number and value of financial transactions performed through “Cliq” the instant payment system.

