The agreement sets Orange Maroc's network ready for the introduction of 5G Standalone while paving the way for new business models.

Orange Maroc is contributing to making the Moroccan ecosystem ready for the 5G era in line with the National Strategy “Digital Morocco 2030”.

Orange Maroc has taken a major step forward in strengthening its network infrastructure by signing a strategic agreement with Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) to modernize and expand its core network. This landmark partnership reflects Orange Morocco’s commitment to delivering high-performance connectivity, in the lead-up to the launch of 5G, fully aligned with the National Strategy “Digital Morocco 2030” objectives.

Through this collaboration, Orange Maroc will integrate cutting-edge technologies, including Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core and Cloud Native Infrastructure Solution, specifically designed to support cloud-native 5G applications. This modernization will significantly boost Orange Maroc's network capacity and enhance the customer experience, while allowing the company to build a scalable network architecture in anticipation of the 5G introduction.

Modernization for greater connectivity

Through this strategic partnership, Orange Maroc will introduce the Ericsson Cloud Core Policy Controller, ensuring high scalability, better network resilience along with new business models. The telecommunications operator will also extend its network with additional IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) and Ericsson Packet Core sites to strengthen Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services and deliver reliable 4G and 5G services, such as the enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), video games, and industrial connectivity services.

The modernization also includes improvements to the automation and orchestration of the native cloud-based infrastructure, through strategic software upgrades to Ericsson Network Manager, Orchestrator, and Network IQ Statistics, tools already leveraged by Orange Maroc to monitor its network operations.

Hendrik Kasteel, Chief Executive Officer of Orange Maroc, says, "Orange Maroc places innovation and customer satisfaction at the heart of its strategy. This partnership with Ericsson strengthens our commitment to delivering a more powerful and reliable network that meets the growing digital needs of Moroccans. By modernizing our infrastructure, we are accelerating our ability to deploy 5G and support Morocco's digital transformation, fully aligned with the vision of the national strategy “Digital Morocco 2030.”

Majda Lahlou Kassi, President of Ericsson Morocco and Vice President of Ericsson West and Southern Africa, says: "At Ericsson, the success of our customers is at the core of our mission. We are proud to support Orange Maroc in this major transformation, aiming to address fast-changing connectivity needs and provide a robust, scalable and sustainable infrastructure. This project reflects our constant commitment to creating value for our partners while contributing to Morocco’s digital development."

With more than 20 years of collaboration between Orange Maroc and Ericsson, this new project further strengthens Orange's position as a telecommunications operator committed to network excellence. By anticipating future connectivity needs and investing in cutting-edge infrastructure, Orange Maroc reaffirms its key role in supporting Morocco's economic and social growth through digital innovation.

-Ends-

FOLLOW US:

https://twitter.com/ericsson

https://www.facebook.com/ericsson

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

media.relations@ericsson.com

investor.relations@ericsson.com

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson’s high-performing networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we’ve been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com