Orange Jordan has successfully concluded an intensive online training program under the umbrella of its Orange Digital Centers (ODC). The program achieved its goal of empowering participants by equipping them with a comprehensive set of personal, digital, and entrepreneurial skills designed to enhance their knowledge and capabilities. These skills enable them to better adapt to the demands of the digital age, and in turn, it increases their opportunities in the evolving labor market, facilitates their integration, and supports their careers.

The four-week program was designed to improve the personal and professional efficiency of participants through integrated training sessions that covered both fundamental and advanced skills essential for future success. The training encompassed a wide range of topics aimed at fostering excellence in the digital and entrepreneurial sectors.

The first week of the program focused on developing key personal skills such as change management, adaptability, communication, presentation, emotional intelligence, stress management, and personal empowerment—preparing participants to enhance their overall capabilities. In the second week, the program delved into advanced topics in technology, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), e-commerce, blockchain, digital marketing, and social media platforms. These topics addressed the growing need to understand emerging technologies and their role in the evolving digital landscape.

Over the third week, the program shifted focus to entrepreneurship, covering advanced concepts such as developing creative ideas, strategic planning, leadership, innovation, and efficient management. This provided participants with the tools to turn their ideas into practical ventures. The fourth week was dedicated to developing professional skills, including self-awareness, career exploration, career planning, and effective decision-making. Concluding the program, the final day offered guidance on freelancing, helping participants establish independent career paths and sustain their ongoing development.

The program saw significant participation and active engagement, praised by the participants for the relevance and quality of the content, highlighting its alignment with their needs and ambitions. They also appreciated the innovative approach to session delivery.

Orange Jordan expressed pride in the program’s success, underscoring its ongoing commitment to providing advanced educational opportunities that keep pace with technological advancements. The company remains dedicated to enhancing individuals’ capabilities and reinforcing its role as a digital and community leader.

The Orange Digital Centers, a leading educational platform for youth and women, are located across 26 sites in all Jordanian governorates. These centers aim to provide participants of all ages with the skills necessary to thrive in the digital world and enhance their entrepreneurial potential.

