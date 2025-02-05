Orange Jordan started off the year on a high note taking a quantum leap in the customer experience arena with the launch of its first-of-a-kind application “Max it”, serving as an All-in-One super app. The launch took place during a press conference organized under the patronage of His Excellency the Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Eng. Sami Smeirat. This step while embodying “Orange is Here”, reveals the “one application for everything” concept to customers elevating their whole experience in unprecedented ways. The launch was announced during a press conference that was attended by the Orange’s executive management and media representatives.

The all-in-one new super app enables customers to manage My Orange, jood, Roamkit, Weinak, and Orange Money in one place. It was designed to serve the purpose of being their destination for the new features including multi-line management and the marketplace where customers can explore and purchase Orange’s products including the non-telco products, in addition to the reward feature.

The CEO of Orange Jordan, Philippe Mansour, emphasized that this launch further solidifies Orange’s position as the true responsible digital leader. The super app “Max it” will be reshaping the future of customers' experience as they will no longer need to download more than one application to manage their multiple requirements. Furthermore, Orange’s customers and other networks’ subscribers will be benefiting from the new application and its revolutionary features.

Mansour also expressed his pride in Orange’s vision that is coupled with the team’s continued efforts and the global expertise to transform the whole experience of the customers in Jordan. The result is nothing but a breakthrough in the digital scene.

Given Orange’s belief that the educational part should go hand in hand with the new products and services, it conducted a panel discussion on the sidelines of the press conference. Experts from Orange discussed the advantages of the application in detail and how customers can smoothly transition to it without affecting their current experience. They also shed light on the company’s future plans with regard to the application, in particular and the customer experience in general.

It is worth mentioning that Max it, which embodies Orange’s spirit of innovation in Africa and the Middle East, has already been launched in several countries and will soon be expanded to other countries where Orange is present in the region.

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries around the world. Orange Jordan operates in line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”, and through its positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader, it supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees in 301 shops and locations across Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub-brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 128,000 employees worldwide until 30 September 2024, including 71,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 292 million worldwide until 30 September 2024, including 253 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures have been restated to account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).