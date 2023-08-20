Orange Jordan has partnered with Al-Zaytoonah University of Jordan to provide the student bus fleet with surveillance cameras to enhance security and operations.

The partnership is one of many of Orange Jordan’s partnerships with the corporate and business sector, which aim to enhance efficiency and performance.

Commenting on the partnership, Orange Jordan's Deputy CEO/Chief Enterprise Officer, Engineer Sami Smeirat, emphasized the role of the company's integrated security solutions in improving the operations of organizations across various sectors, including education and academia. He also pointed to the company's strong partnerships with several universities.

Smeirat added: "Al-Zaytoonah University is a high-level educational institution, and we are pleased to harness one of Orange's diverse business solutions that meet the needs of various sectors to ensure security in the university's bus, which will ultimately improve the experience of students, as part of the university's continuous development efforts."

For his part, the President of Al-Zaytoonah University of Jordan, Professor Mohammad Al-Majali, expressed pleasure in partnering with Orange Jordan, a digital leader with cutting-edge technological solutions, including those that help improve security in institutions. He also affirmed the university’s commitment to quality and efficiency, which is evident in the significant development of its academic, administrative, and practical measures."

