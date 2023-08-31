Orange Jordan remains committed to training for employment. The company has recently announced the opening of registration for the third cohort of its Coding Academy in Balqa and Zarqa, under the academy's successful training program, which has expanded its reach to several governorates under the “Innovation Space”, a three-year project co-funded by the European Union’s “Innovation for Enterprise Growth and Jobs” program “Innovate Jordan”, to support entrepreneurship and empower youth digitally across the Kingdom.

The opening of registration for the third cohort of Orange Jordan's Coding Academy in Balqa and Zarqa comes as the second cohort of the academy in these governorates nears graduation. The academy offers youth free and intensive training in the most in-demand coding languages and soft skills needed for the competitive job market.

The Coding Academy has a high employment rate among its graduates, with 80% in the governorates of Aqaba, Irbid, Balqa, and Zarqa and 85% in Amman.

The graduates benefit from a training program provided in partnership with the French academic partner, Simplon. The program is designed to develop programming skills in an interactive environment, with a comprehensive curriculum and expert trainers.

During the training, students work on individual and group projects, then complete an internship in an information technology company to apply their skills in the real world.

The Academy’s graduates receive certificates accredited by Simplon, Princess Sumaya University for Technology, and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, which increases the graduates' employment opportunities and positively impacts their career paths.

Interested youth between the ages of 18-30, both university students and others, had the chance to register till August 21, 2023, for a 4-month training at the Coding Academy in Zarqa or Balqa.

The “Innovation Space” project supports the expansion of Orange’s digital programs to include 9 Community Digital Centers, 5 new coding academies, 5 FabLabs, 8 startup accelerators and incubators, in addition to an “Innovation Hub” at the Orange Digital Village in Amman.

The European Union funded "Innovation Space" is a pioneering initiative in Jordan and a one-stop-shop for digital innovation and entrepreneurial support. It will introduce digital culture to the wider Jordanian public, foster digital skills, especially among women and youth, and promote and nurture entrepreneurship by identifying key opportunities for digital economic growth.

