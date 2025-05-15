Dubai, UAE – Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the media services division of Omnicom (NYSE: OMC), is consolidating its influencer marketing capabilities in MENA under its dedicated influencer management brand, Creo. This strategic move enables OMG to bring its proven ‘influencers as a media channel’ framework to its operations across the Middle East, offering clients access to best-in-class tools, technologies, and data-driven strategies.

Creo addresses measurement challenges in a fragmented market by using Omni, Omnicom’s open operating system and marketing orchestration platform. This integrated approach improves creator discovery, planning, and measurement, while directly connecting creators’ actions to consumer responses. Creo’s advanced solutions, like the Creator Briefing Tool, the Creo Influencer Agent, and the Omni Creator Performance Predictor, will offer brands greater precision and actionable insights, transforming influencers into powerful drivers of commercial results. Creo will also leverage exclusive partnerships with leading platforms such as Amazon, TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat in the region.

OMG’s Anthony Nghayoui has been appointed to lead Creo. With 10+ years of experience in social media, performance and creator marketing, he brings a highly analytical perspective into creator marketing, including data-driven planning and integrating advanced measurement solutions. Nghayoui has led many creator campaigns across multiple sectors and worked on influencer marketing tech and product development. He’s a member of the IAB global creator economy task force and the ABG MENA influencer marketing committee.

“With our region’s unparalleled growth in digital consumption and influencers playing an instrumental role in shaping brand perceptions, consolidating our influencer marketing capabilities under Creo ensures our clients can harness the full potential of this communication channel,” said Elda Choucair, CEO of Omnicom Media Group. “This gives them access to the same advanced tools, talent, and technology we’ve developed globally, but adapted to our region’s unique landscape. Anthony and his team can now go even further to multiply the power of creators and make a difference to our clients and brands.”