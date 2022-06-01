Marigny: “jood Orange” app enriches easy, advanced digital experiences offered by Orange

Al Dawoud: The app reflects our commitment to realizing customers’ aspirations and efforts to deliver the best

Orange Jordan launched an integrated, digital experience focusing on ease, quality and customer choice of services provided through its new app, “jood Orange”, a new model in the Jordanian market offering a wide range of the company's digital services to its subscribers, to be the first of its kind in the Kingdom, and an added-value driven solution from the company, in a press conference held on Wednesday, June 1, attended by the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Samira Al-Zoubi, deputizing for the Minister, Ahmad Al Hanandeh, CEO of Orange Jordan, Thierry Marigny, Chief Consumer Market Officer at Orange Jordan, Naila Al Dawoud, partners and media representatives.

Marigny said that the idea of bringing all the company’s offers and services into an integrated, easy-to-use, application stems from the company’s keenness to harness its advanced solutions and its role as a responsible digital leader in the Kingdom’s digital transformation, in addition to attentively listening to what its customers really want.

The CEO of Jordan noted that the design of “jood” stands out as the fruit of all the studies conducted through Orange channels, to better understand the needs and interests of customers, adding that the new application will start by serving prepaid lines local subscribers, and enabling Jordan’s visitors and tourists to subscribe to the internet and mobile services needed during their stay even before arriving.

The press conference featured a presentation that highlighted the use and offerings of the unique digital experience provided through “jood” that ensures ease and speed, to build on the great success that Orange achieved through its previous and current applications.

The application offers a wide range of services including easy, digital self-registration, choosing the mobile number, the choice to look for a mobile number, special prepaid mobile offers, and purchasing bundles to cater to their needs and preferences. The new SIM card will be delivered to the subscriber’s doorstep as they choose from either the regular delivery or the express delivery feature to save time and effort, with several payment options upon delivery including cash, visa or Orange Money e-wallet.

“jood” is fully digital and connected to the Orange Money e-wallet, to bring various services and benefits using a safe, fast digital payment method, in line with the application’s all-digital spirit. The application also offers subscribers the option to modify services and pay for the subscription, as Orange Jordan seeks to enhance and enrich customer experiences across the Kingdom.

The “click to chat” feature in “jood Orange” app provides users an instant, direct communication channel available 24/7 with customer services, as subscribers can chat to inquire or ask for help in the application’s services, to ensure fast, easy support in all possible ways. The company also offers discounts for subscribers who invite others to join the application.

Al Dawoud affirmed that the most prominent advantage of “jood Orange” is granting full freedom to new subscribers to choose based on their needs and preferences, stressing that the application is digital in every sense, with many exclusive features for “jood” subscribers such as up to 100% discount on monthly line subscription when their friends subscribe to “jood Orange” lines using their promo code, reflecting the company’s commitment to continuously enhance customer experiences and keep users and subscribers connected to all that matters to them in the easiest and most efficient ways possible.

“The application is an extension of Orange Jordan’s successful apps, amid the growing number of smartphone users, which has reached 6 billion globally, and the rising significance of smart applications in various fields, evident by the number of applications on Google Play and the App Store, which has reached around 7 million,” she added.

