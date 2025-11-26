As part of its strong commitment to its role as the true responsible digital leader that contributes to creating a positive impact on society, Orange Jordan announced its sponsorship of the GreenTech Makerthon 2025 program. The initiative aims to empower youth to develop practical green technology solutions that address environmental and climate challenges, in line with Jordan National Green Growth Strategy and Sustainable Development Goals 7, 11, 12, and 13.

The event is organized by Beyond Group Consulting and GreenTech in partnership with the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) and supported by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), in coordination with the Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship. This year’s edition brings together more than 60 youth participants from across the Kingdom to develop innovative solutions powered by artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and the circular economy applications to address environmental challenges in waste management, renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and climate adaptation.

Orange Jordan expressed its pride in sponsoring the event, emphasizing that this initiative reflects the company’s strong belief in the importance of innovation as a cornerstone for achieving sustainable development and promoting green entrepreneurship, and in the ability of the new generation to drive change toward a more sustainable future through technology.

It is worth mentioning that the participants went through a series of stages, including training, mentoring, and prototype development, with the goal of transforming their ideas into tangible solutions with real environmental and social impact. This journey culminated in a final Innovation Bootcamp, during which the top 10 teams showcased their innovative prototypes to a panel of experts, investors, and representatives from various organizations.

