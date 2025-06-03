Orange Jordan sponsored the fourth edition of the “AI-Ability” initiative, held over two days at Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT), reaffirming its commitment to empowering youth for the digital future and nurturing their talents in artificial intelligence.

This year’s edition included two key activities: the ‘AI Sparks’ hackathon, which aimed to boost youth capabilities and transform their creative ideas into impactful AI-driven solutions; and the recurring workshop ‘AI Around Us 2025’, designed to introduce university students to core AI concepts while promoting the ethical and responsible use of its technologies.

In a dynamic learning environment filled with workshops, interactive lectures, and hands-on challenges, participants discovered how artificial intelligence is shaping our world. They learned the building blocks of AI, from developing systems to prototyping simple solutions that address everyday needs.

Orange Jordan affirmed the value of sponsoring innovative programs that develop youth talents and prepare them for future career opportunities. Recognizing artificial intelligence as a key factor in Jordan’s and the world’s digital transformation, the company pledged its ongoing support to help youth acquire the skills necessary to thrive in today’s fast-paced tech environment.

In the financial sector, the Best Idea award went to the team of Zakaria Jihad Al-Fatafta and Hassan Mohammad Mubarak for their app, Spendly AI, which integrates artificial intelligence and behavioral psychology to analyze personal spending patterns.

In the environment, water, and energy category, the Best Idea award was earned by the team of Rola Yasser Asleit and Leen Faris Atoum for their app, AirQualityAI, designed to predict air quality using artificial intelligence based on climate data and pollution indicators.

The Best Idea award in the education category went to the team of Mohammed Oday Al-Qudah and Mohammed Bakr Ananze for their app, KeepRemind, which converts phone time into learning opportunities through simple curriculum reminders displayed during use.

The Best Prototype award was won by the team of Mohammed Owais Al-Ahmar and Qusai Issam Al-Rubeiḥat for their app prototype, Skillora AI, which uses big data analysis to connect individual skills with the future demands of the job market.

It is worth noting that the ‘AI-Ability’ initiative has achieved remarkable success over the past three years, engaging more than 1,000 students from across all governorates of the Kingdom, underscoring its role in fostering an AI culture among Jordanian youth.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with over 1800 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.6 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. In line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future” and through its positioning as a true responsible digital leader, Orange Jordan supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

In addition to serving individual customers, Orange Jordan offers tailored solutions for businesses through its sub-brand, (Orange Business).

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 127,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2024, including 71,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 291 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2024, including 253 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.