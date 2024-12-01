Orange Jordan concluded recently its “YO University Roadshow” to promote the features of “YO” lines dedicated primarily to youth. The roadshow took place at several Jordanian universities namely the University of Jordan, the Hashemite University, Yarmouk University, Mutah University, Al-Zaytoonah University, Tafila Technical University, Jerash Private University, and Al-Balqa' Applied University.

The roadshow aimed to enable students to stay updated about the features and benefits that YO lines provide to fulfill their digital needs. Recently, Orange offered 40 university scholarships, each worth JD 777, through the YO platform to support their educational journey.

A multitude of activities, interactive games, and fun activations were carried out as part of the roadshow innovatively informing the students, who had the chance to win special prizes, about YO lines in detail. Orange Dynamo team was part of the tour answering the questions and inquiries of the students in addition to facilitating the subscription process.

It is worth noting that Orange Jordan strives to leverage its strengths to empower the future of females and males in harmony with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”. Translating this into reality, Orange launched YO Max lines to fulfill youth’s educational needs and enable them to join the digital world. A range of advanced features is offered as part of YO lines including 5G, high-speed internet, promotions in restaurants and retail stores, free subscription to Anghami+, and more.

For more information, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries around the world. Orange Jordan operates in line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”, and through its positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader, it supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees in 301 shops and locations across Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub-brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 128,000 employees worldwide until 30 September 2024, including 71,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 292 million worldwide until 30 September 2024, including 253 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures have been restated to account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com, and the Orange News app or follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.