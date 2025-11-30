Orange Jordan announced that it will change its network name to “Inclusion” on mobile devices where this option is available for one week starting December 1st. This initiative reflects the company’s strong commitment to empowering persons with disabilities, enhancing digital inclusion, and ensuring equal access for all, under its comprehensive program “Differently Abled, Definitely Enabled”.

This initiative coincides with the global celebration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which this year centers on the United Nations’ theme: “Fostering disability inclusive societies for advancing social progress”, highlighting the importance of integrating persons with disabilities across all aspects of life.

By changing the network name for the second consecutive year, Orange Jordan aims to strengthen digital inclusion programs for individuals and the wider community. Its corporate social responsibility programs are carefully designed to bridge digital gaps and enable communities and individuals - particularly youth, women, and persons with disabilities - to actively participate in the digital space.

The company also seeks to highlight its efforts through three main pillars supporting digital inclusion: accessibility to digital services for all, powerful partnership with the local community, and awareness and promoting inclusive culture, ensuring that everyone can participate and create without exception.

Orange Jordan emphasized that adopting the new network name is part of a strategic approach focused on enhancing digital inclusion and providing innovative solutions that support the independence and empowerment of persons with disabilities. The company highlighted that this initiative reflects its role as the true responsible digital leader and strategic partner in building a more inclusive society. It also underscores the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and its approach of deliver on promises responsibly and ethically across all its initiatives and programs.

