From around the world to Jordan, TEDx events emerged in 1984 and have since served as a platform to share inspiring ideas by motivational speakers about several topics in more than 100 languages. Today, students at Princess Sumaya University for Technology collaborated to produce the local version of TEDx events, where the Chief Corporate Communication and Sustainability Officer at Orange Jordan, Eng. Rana Al Dababneh, joined this inspiring experience to deliver her session titled “Embracing Human Enhancement: Unlocking New Self”.

Orange Jordan sponsored the TEDxPSUT Conference as part of the long-standing partnership with Princess Sumaya University for Technology. It is also aligned with both parties’ joint vision to develop the youth’s capabilities. Themed “Navigating Tomorrow’s Realities”, the Conference hosted a number of motivational speakers, and experts who touched on revolutionary and fundamental topics that matter the most in the world of today, while shedding an inspiring spotlight on their personal experiences and exciting stories.

The sponsorship of this event comes in line with Orange Jordan’s tireless efforts to empower youth digitally, technologically, and humanely to enable them to be active members in their communities contributing to the national development process where exchanging experiences and sharing ideas are the main tools to help them unleash their potential.

In her session, Eng. Al Dababnah explored the concept of Human Enhancement, highlighting the possibilities offered by technology if we use it optimally, to reach the best version of us and achieve human enhancement, and it all starts with “recognizing our weaknesses and strengths”.

Eng. Al Dababneh’s session served as a necessary self-confrontation, practically in light of the changes that technology brings and might stand in the way of “accelerating the reconnection process with ourselves” especially if we forget the “fine line between the technology and the real us”.

Eng. Al Dababneh concluded her session by presenting “the keys to remake ourselves” to the students, encouraging them to begin their journey by discovering their strengths and overcoming challenges that might stand on the way.

It all begins with a decision to harness technology, which is the “power of the age” to rediscover themselves and the world around them with “confidence”.

To learn more, visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, it enjoys a geographical expansion that spans over all of Jordan. Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees strive to provide the best customer experience available in line with the company’s positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader.

Orange Jordan offers an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence to put its digital empowerment and inclusion vision into action. Such a vision represents a cornerstone in the Orange Jordan’s CSR strategy which is enlightened by the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”. It revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, climate and environment, digital inclusion, and entrepreneurship.

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with total revenues of 43.5 billion euros in 2022 and 137,000 employees worldwide until 30 September 2023, including 73,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 296 million customers worldwide until 30 September 2023, including 251 million mobile customers and 25 million fixed broadband customers. The Group’s geographical presence expands over 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed in Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN).

For more information, visit our website: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.