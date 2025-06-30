Orange Jordan, in partnership with Future Skills Fund, is preparing to launch the “Fiber Academy” program, an initiative designed to build and enhance participants’ core skills in the fiber sales sector. This step reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to empowering Jordanian youth and enabling them to thrive in the digital and technology-driven landscape.

The "Fiber Academy" program will be officially launched at Orange’s Training Center in Amman. Spanning two months, the program offers a well-rounded curriculum covering essential topics such as soft skills, English communication, fiber technology, and sales techniques. It is designed for recent graduates, job seekers, and individuals interested in careers in sales and telecommunications, with each cohort consisting of 25 participants.

Delivered fully in person, the program includes a total of 240 training hours, ensuring the development of skilled professionals who are well-prepared to meet the demands of the telecom and sales industries in line with top-quality standards.

The Fiber Academy program is offered at a training cost of JD 145 per participant, financially supported by Future Skills Fund through Income Share Agreements with no interest or fees. Beneficiaries commit to forwarding a percentage of their future salaries once employment begins, making the program more accessible and directly aligned with job placement in fiber door-to-door or general sales roles. This model adds a practical and motivating dimension, encouraging participants to join and smoothly transition into the job market.

Interested individuals can register for this program by visiting the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScdHUrZb8608aggzM2IecNK-AgoTSuBzLOaCLSHdCkDXVpmMw/viewform

Orange Jordan emphasized that this initiative aligns with its broader strategy to support digital transformation and drive economic growth in the Kingdom. The company expressed pride in this strategic partnership, which aims to empower Jordanian youth by equipping them with essential skills, promoting digital inclusion, and bridging the gap between workforce readiness and labor market needs.

On its part, the Future Skills Fund affirmed that its collaboration with Orange Jordan to launch the “Fiber Academy” program reflects its commitment to enhancing employment opportunities by empowering youth and providing quality training in technical and vocational fields. It also highlighted that the program is funded by the German government through the KfW Development Bank.

It’s worth noting that the “Fiber Academy” program offers participants a practical training environment that combines technical expertise with real-life field experience. By engaging directly with industry professionals, trainees develop a solid and hands-on understanding of fiber sales operations, enhancing their confidence and equipping them to play impactful roles in this dynamic and ever-growing sector.

