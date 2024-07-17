Given their shared vision to pave the way for a sustainable future for young generations, Orange Foundation Jordan and the Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) teamed up to put into practice the “Droplets of Health” Project to rehabilitate Al-Faiha'a Secondary Comprehensive Boys and Girls Schools located in Madaba.

The joint project was unveiled at a special event hosted by Al Faiha'a Secondary Comprehensive Boys School, attended by representatives from both parties. Under the terms of the agreement, Orange Foundation Global provided financial support for CPF's “Droplets of Health” Project, within the sustainable development path aimed at tackling the area's pressing health and life challenges.

The project, which is part of the “Orange Village” program, launched by the Orange Foundation to enhance the quality of life in local communities, entailed the rehabilitation of infrastructure in both girls' and boys' schools, as well as providing access to clean water resources. As a result, the learning experience of over 1000 students in Al Faiha'a Village will be improved, laying the foundation for sustainable education, fostering critical thinking, and enabling students to enjoy a better quality of life, and make essential socio-economic contributions.

CPF and Orange Foundation Jordan share a vision that aims to cultivate long-term change starting from youth empowerment, which is at the heart of both parties' approach towards community service.

This joint venture will lay the groundwork for a better reality for young women and men. This is perfectly aligned with Orange Foundation Jordan’s vision towards social responsibility. The Foundation further added in its declaration commenting on this step, that its working model mainly revolves around social innovation, trust, and collaborative efforts, especially with institutions that share the same values and strive to materialize the same vision.

Such an approach led over the course of past years to amplify the positive impacts in Jordan. In this context, Orange Foundation Jordan added that in order for tools, models, and ideas to be translated into tangible impacts, it is imperative to have in place a rehabilitated infrastructure, not only in the digital sense but also in the physical sense ensuring access to healthy natural resources and health facilities. According to the Foundation, here comes the significance of CPF’s “Droplets of Health” Project.

This agreement serves the purpose of supporting the foundation’s endeavors to expand the impact associated with its community programs. It testifies as well to its partnership-focused approach.

The Crown Prince Foundation praised the private sector's role, represented by CSR-driven foundations and organizations, in supporting sustainable development, referring to “Droplets of Health” as a primary example of this. This increased involvement leads to providing females and males with growth opportunities, especially in the education sector. “Droplets of Health” outstanding outcomes don’t only testify to this but also offer an example of the sense of initiative and social responsibility that were showcased by the volunteers who massively contributed to the project’s implementation over the past of the last year.

For more information, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

